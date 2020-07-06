Trump’s support is crashing the most in counties hit hardest by COVID-19: report
An analysis of polling data by Bloomberg News has found that President Donald Trump’s support is cratering in counties across the United States that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Pew Research Center polls show Trump’s approval is slipping fastest in the 500 counties where the number of cases have been more than 28 coronavirus deaths per 100,000 people,” Bloomberg writes. “Pew surveyed voters in late March and the same people again in late June, and found 17% of those who approved of the president in March now disapprove.”
The publication notes that older voters have been particularly quick to abandon the president, as people aged 65 and older are particularly vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.
“Seniors in [Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania] disapproved of Trump’s handling of the pandemic, 52 percent to 45 percent,” Bloomberg writes. “And by a 26-point margin those voters said the federal government should prioritize containing the pandemic over reopening the economy.”
Although the pandemic was initially concentrated in blue states in the northeast, it has since spread to states such as Florida, Texas, and Arizona, where both cases numbers and hospitalizations have surged dramatically in recent weeks. Florida and Arizona are considered two swing states that Trump desperately needs to win in order to have any chance of being re-elected.
2020 Election
Trump’s campaign is a ‘traveling coronavirus roadshow’ that is spreading disease across the US: CNN’s Berman
CNN's John Berman on Monday marveled at how President Donald Trump keeps staging campaign rallies even as more and more members of his inner circle get infected with the novel coronavirus.
During a panel discussion with Harvard Global Health Institute Director Dr. Ashish Jha and CNN's Dana Bash, Berman noted that Trump's campaign is scheduling a rally in New Hampshire next weekend, even though the administration's own guidelines are warning against large gatherings in enclosed spaces where social distancing is impossible.
2020 Election
Republicans are ‘clutching their pearls’ watching Trump unfurl his new strategy: MSNBC’s Willie Geist
On Monday's "Morning Joe," an extended rant about Donald Trump's divisive 4th of July weekend speeches by contributor John Heilemann led co-host Willie Geist to point out that the president ramping up of racist rhetoric has some GOP lawmakers fearful about the position he is putting them in.
Regarding the two speeches -- one at Mt. Rushmore and one at the White House -- Heilemann said that the president is misreading the mood of the country.
"Willie, the president's racism has been clear for a very long time, clear to New Yorkers who remember as far back as Central Park Five and anybody that paid attention to him throughout the administration," the political analyst explained. 'The list of his racist views and sympathies and expressions, the way he courted white nationalists, white grievance, white supremacy and espoused the values of white supremacy have been a hallmark of his career before politics -- none of that is surprising."
2020 Election
Trump’s re-election plan keeps hitting a major obstacle: John Roberts
Take heart, Democrats: 2020 is not 2016.
No, the polls aren't necessarily reliable on a national scale, and it's too early to predict what happens on Election Day with any accuracy. But they don't need to be unskewed. Donald Trump's campaign is clearly floundering in a way it never did through three separate campaign managers in 2016. His staff has remained relatively stable this go-round, with Brad Parscale still at the helm, remarkably enough, despite bigly flopping Trump's return to the campaign trail in Tulsa. It is Trump's bag of tricks that is clearly playing stale with key demographic groups in the swing states he needs to secure a second term.This article first appeared in Salon.