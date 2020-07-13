Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s top management officials are frustrated and struggling — and the president feels desperate: reports

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s White House has been a revolving door almost since day one, as were his election campaign, and now his re-election campaign, and the leaders of both have been struggling, according to reports.

Trump’s newest Chief of Staff (his fourth), former North Carolina GOP congressman Mark Meadows, is “struggling,” isn’t having as easy a time as he thought he would, and may not last long into a second Trump term, if there even is one.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Three-and-a-half months in, he has told people he is struggling with the chief’s job and that if Trump wins re-election, he’ll only stay in the role for an additional year, if that long,” Politico reports.

Meadows’ observation that he is struggling is no secret to White House watchers.

“‘Look at what has happened on Meadows’ watch: the walk to Lafayette Square, the complete mishandling of the Covid-19 crisis, the defense of the Confederate flag and the botched handling of the intelligence on the Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers. We could go on and on. It has been one of the worst stretches of the Trump presidency,” says author Chris Whipple, who has written about White House chiefs of staff. “He took the job, so he owns it. That was his first big mistake.”

Over on the campaign side, Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale seems like he’s being propped up by the president’s old team.

“Trump frustrated with campaign manager Parscale amid falling polls,” is the headline over at The Washington Post, which notes Parscale “has struggled at times to steer the campaign.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Parscale, despite his self-promotion, increasingly finds himself out of favor with his boss and hemmed in by newly hired staffers and recently promoted advisers, according to people familiar with the campaign,” the Post reports.

The boss is not happy.

“Trump has made clear his displeasure with Parscale, especially after a disappointing rally in Tulsa, and the campaign has expanded its senior team in ways that diminish his role, according to multiple campaign and administration officials.”

Former 2016 Trump campaign official Bill Stepien, of Bridgegate fame, is back in at the 2020 Trump campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

So are Hope Hicks and Jason Miller, the latter being “recently hired by the campaign and is increasingly seen as its principal strategist.”

Although Miller and Stepien “officially report to Parscale, [they] were talking with Trump almost every day in the week leading up to Trump’s pivotal July 3 speech at Mount Rushmore.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump advisers say Parscale made a fundamental mistake in setting expectations too high and disappointing Trump.”

And Friday’s LA Times reported: “Trump scrubs New Hampshire rally as campaign struggles to reboot.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The View’s Meghan McCain erupts over criticism of the GOP — until Whoopi Goldberg finally cuts her off

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg threatened to go to commercial break if Meghan McCain and Joy Behar didn't stop arguing.

The disagreement started in Monday's opening segment, when Behar claimed Republicans didn't care about education and McCain objected to the broad-brush criticism of her political party, and then bled into the second segment.

"I want to make one thing clear," Behar said, during a discussion of the White House turning on Dr. Anthony Fauci. "When I speak about Republicans, Meghan, I'm talking about the leadership in Congress, I'm not talking about the run-of-the-mill Republican voter. So do not say that to me again, okay?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘We could have done more’: Former Mueller prosecutor speaks out on Russia investigation

Published

34 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Unlike the Ukraine scandal, former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation did not result in articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. But it did lead to the prosecutions of some of Trump’s top allies, including his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Andrew Weissman, who headed the U.S. Department of Justice’s criminal fraud division, is speaking out about the investigation — which, according to Weissman, went well, but not as well as it could have.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s attempt to smear Fauci ends up focusing spotlight on White House bumbling and dysfunction: columnist

Published

52 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

In his column for the Washington Post, Greg Sargent explained that an attempt to smear Dr. Anthony Fauci -- who has irritated Donald Trump by being more candid about the coronavirus than the president would like -- has backfired on the White House.

As Sargent notes, early attacks on Fauci have flopped because the media is instead focusing on the fact that the White House is blatantly trying to undermine the country's most trusted and visible health official who has been rightly predicting all along that the COVID-19 health crisis would get worse before it gets better.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image