Trump’s ‘white grievance politics’ is his base impulse because he has no strategy: NYT’s Maggie Haberman
On CNN Monday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman suggested that the president’s appeals to racism are not an organized strategy, but simply what pops into his head.
“Has stoking racial division now become a part of the president’s re-election strategy?” asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.
“So, I want to reject two things you said.,” said Haberman. “One is ‘now become,’ and the other is ‘strategy.’ This is not a strategy, but what the president prefers to do and what he wants to talk about and consistently talked about for several years or decades.”
“The reason it stands out so much now, it is so out of step with where the rest of the country is in this movement, which is one of the biggest civil rights movements in decades that comes against systemic racism in policing and in other areas of American life,” said Haberman. “He is choosing to talk about other things. He is choosing to talk about the Confederate flag and demanding an apology from the one Black NASCAR driver.”
“I think that he is playing into white grievance politics that got him elected in 2016,” said Haberman. “I think he thinks it will help him again. This is a different election. Joe Biden is not Hillary Clinton. It is hard to re-run the same race. I do not think it is a strategy, but what he wants to do.”
Watch below:
Trump is ‘in a meltdown’ because he ‘doesn’t know who to blame’ for his failures: Republican John Kasich
On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH), once a rival presidential candidate to President Donald Trump, assessed his leadership failures.
"He's flailing," said Kasich. "He's in a meltdown. He looks at his polls and doesn't know who to blame. He blames his advisers and is even blaming Fox News now. He's flailing. He doesn't know how to stop things. So I think he's just throwing everything out over the period of the last three days, hoping he's going to strike a chord."
"What he doesn't realize is that base he has, the edges of that base are beginning to fray," said Kasich. "That base is getting smaller and smaller. Because he's a Republican, he's causing a brand problem for Republicans. And mark my words. There's going to be a point in time where these folks are going to leave. Then many of them will say, I was never a part of this. I never supported him. In the meantime, because they had gone along, they have enabled him to do these kinds of just totally outrageous things."
‘Bald-faced lie’: CNN commentator tears into Trump for ‘hoax’ attack on NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," commentator Dana Bash laid into President Donald Trump's Twitter attack on NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.
"Can I just add one thing, if I may?" said Bash. "We're talking right now about the Confederate flag part of the tweet. But there's something else that's really important. He went after an African-American NASCAR driver personally with a bald-faced lie, with a lie saying that he should apologize for this, quote, unquote, 'hoax.' He was the victim, he was presented with the notion that there was a noose in his stall by the head of NASCAR. He didn't do anything wrong except receive this information."