Trump’s White House feels more ‘out-of-control’ than any time since his first two months: NYT reporter

Published

55 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s poll numbers keep sinking, and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman believes that it is making the Trump White House even more chaotic than usual.

Reacting to a new report about White House chief of staff Mark Meadows trying desperately to stop damaging leaks from fellow Trump officials, Haberman says that many people in the White House believe things haven’t been this bad since Trump’s infamously turbulent early months in office.

“The current mood at the White House feels like the first two out-of-control months of the Trump administration,” she writes.

Trump created even more chaos for his own administration on Monday when he promoted a tweet from former “Love Connection” host Chuck Woolery that accused the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of deliberately lying about the COVID-19 pandemic to harm the president’s re-election chances.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
The View’s Meghan McCain erupts over criticism of the GOP — until Whoopi Goldberg finally cuts her off

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg threatened to go to commercial break if Meghan McCain and Joy Behar didn't stop arguing.

The disagreement started in Monday's opening segment, when Behar claimed Republicans didn't care about education and McCain objected to the broad-brush criticism of her political party, and then bled into the second segment.

"I want to make one thing clear," Behar said, during a discussion of the White House turning on Dr. Anthony Fauci. "When I speak about Republicans, Meghan, I'm talking about the leadership in Congress, I'm not talking about the run-of-the-mill Republican voter. So do not say that to me again, okay?"

‘We could have done more’: Former Mueller prosecutor speaks out on Russia investigation

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Unlike the Ukraine scandal, former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation did not result in articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. But it did lead to the prosecutions of some of Trump’s top allies, including his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Andrew Weissman, who headed the U.S. Department of Justice’s criminal fraud division, is speaking out about the investigation — which, according to Weissman, went well, but not as well as it could have.

2020 Election

Trump’s attempt to smear Fauci ends up focusing spotlight on White House bumbling and dysfunction: columnist

Published

48 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

In his column for the Washington Post, Greg Sargent explained that an attempt to smear Dr. Anthony Fauci -- who has irritated Donald Trump by being more candid about the coronavirus than the president would like -- has backfired on the White House.

As Sargent notes, early attacks on Fauci have flopped because the media is instead focusing on the fact that the White House is blatantly trying to undermine the country's most trusted and visible health official who has been rightly predicting all along that the COVID-19 health crisis would get worse before it gets better.

