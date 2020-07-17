Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s White House took down Clinton and W Bush portraits — and put them in a storage room: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The politics of presidential portraits continue to swirl around the Trump administration, according to a new report by CNN.

“he official portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were removed from the Grand Foyer of the White House within the last week, aides told CNN, and replaced by those of two Republican presidents who served more than a century ago,” CNN reported. “White House tradition calls for portraits of the most recent American presidents to be given the most prominent placement, in the entrance of the executive mansion, visible to guests during official events.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Photographs of the new portrait locations were reviewed by CNN, showing the Clinton and Bush portraits now hanging in the Old Family Dining Room, a small space off the grand State Dining Room,” CNN explained. “The Old Family Dining Room is barely used in the Trump administration, aides said, and was taken off the list of locations visited during White House tours before the pandemic closed the executive mansion to the public. ‘President and Mrs. Trump did not want that room showcased on public tours,’ a separate official said, adding that the room had essentially become a storage room during the last three years.

This is not the first time Trump has broken with tradition on presidential portraits.

“The portrait of former President Barack Obama is not expected to be unveiled for a formal ceremony during Trump’s first term, a sign of the bitter relationship between the 44th and 45th presidents. Trump has accused Obama of unsubstantiated and unspecified crimes, and has questioned whether Obama was born in the US for years,” CNN reminded.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Border Patrol admits agents are deployed to Portland — but denies ‘arresting people for no reason’: report

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

Some of the federal agents snatching people off the streets of Portland are Border Patrol agents. The security forces have been described as "secret police" by protesters.

The presence of federal agents has been blasted, with Gov. Kate Brown (D-OR) urged to deploy the National Guard to arrest the fatigue wearing troops.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s how an error from a single router in Atlanta crashed the internet on Friday

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

The fragile nature of America's internet structure was on display on Friday when large sections of the internet crashed on Friday.

Many major websites and services were unreachable for a period Friday afternoon due to issues at Cloudflare’s 1.1.1.1 DNS service. The outage seems to have started at about 2:15 Pacific time and lasted for about 25 minutes before connections began to be restored," Tech Crunch reports.

"Discord, Feedly, Politico, Shopify and League of Legends were all affected, giving an idea of the breadth of the issue. Not only were websites down but also some status pages meant to provide warnings and track outages. In at least one case, even the status page for the status page was down," Tech Crunch explained.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Homeland Security fears widespread mask-wearing will break facial recognition software

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

A leaked Department of Homeland Security document reveals that the agency has expressed concern that the widespread adoption of face masks will impede facial recognition surveillance technology.

This article originally appeared at Salon.

The document, which was released by Anonymous in their "BlueLeaks" hack of law enforcement agencies and first publicized by The Intercept, purportedly comes from the Counterterrorism Mission Center. Under the heading "Violent Adversaries Likely to Use Protective Masks to Evade Face Recognition Systems," the agency's bulletin warns that "violent extremists and other criminals who have historically maintained an interest in avoiding face recognition are likely to opportunistically seize upon public safety measures recommending the wearing of face masks to hinder the effectiveness of face recognition systems in public spaces by security partners."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image