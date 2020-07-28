Quantcast
‘Trump’s worst nightmare’: President buried in mockery after being ‘humiliated’ by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins

1 min ago

At Tuesday’s White House coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump cut the questioning short and abruptly stormed out after CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked him about the hydroxychloroquine conspiracy theories he was promoting.

Commenters on social media promptly scorned the president.

Trump storms out after CNN’s Kaitlan Collins puts him to shame for prom

3 mins ago

July 28, 2020

President Donald Trump abruptly ended his press briefing on Tuesday when CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins pressed him on his promotion of a quack doctor's dangerous claims about COVID-19.

On Monday night, Trump shared a video of the doctor who falsely claimed hydroxychloroquine is a "cure" for COVID-19 and that it obviated the need to wear masks or undertake other mitigation measures during the pandemic. Some of her claims were clearly wrong on their face — it's important to reduce the risk of catching diseases even if we have a cure for them — and top experts argue that the evidence continues to give little indication that hydroxychloroquine is effective against the virus. The video Trump shared was so dangerously wrong that social media platforms began removing it.

Doctor retweeted by President Trump asks Dr. Fauci for urine sample — and warns of having sex with demons

28 mins ago

July 28, 2020

President Donald Trump shared a video Monday featuring a Houston doctor who has claimed that some reproductive disorders are caused by dream sex with demons and witches, doctors use alien DNA to treat patients and scientists are developing a vaccine to destroy a gene in our brains that makes people become religious.
