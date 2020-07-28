‘Trump’s worst nightmare’: President buried in mockery after being ‘humiliated’ by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins
At Tuesday’s White House coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump cut the questioning short and abruptly stormed out after CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked him about the hydroxychloroquine conspiracy theories he was promoting.
Commenters on social media promptly scorned the president.
Trump rushes out of press conference to panic buy "alien DNA and demon sperm" while stocks lasthttps://t.co/QWrQc6Xj8X
— potluck miscreant 🍲🍀👺 (@BinAnimals) July 29, 2020
More like lumbers along looking confused
— rhia (@rhipossessed) July 29, 2020
Donald J Trump demands approval like Dr Fauci. Storms out of press conference because can't handle the press questions. ALL Trumps need to grow up. pic.twitter.com/rsfU1KdZph
— David Howes (@dhowes3) July 29, 2020
I like Trump’s “new tone” where he lavishes praise on doctors who think vaccines are made from aliens, then storms out of the briefing room.
— Bigbum001 (@Bigbum001) July 29, 2020
Correction: Donald Trump storms out of press conference in a temper tantrum when reporter calls him out for retweeting a doctor who’s pushing alien dna as the cure for COVID.
— Ash_🧢 (@CynaminIvyFluff) July 29, 2020
THEN HE STORMS OUT TO HAVE A TEMPER TANTRUM CAUSE HE TWEETS SCREWBALL DRS WHO THINK WE’RE BEING INJECTED WITH “ALIEN MEDS”??? TRUMP NEEDS A NAP N NEEDS TO RESIGN ASAP!
— Deborah Moseley (@DeborahMoseley1) July 28, 2020
Humiliated by woman. #Trump's worst nightmare.
— Mdewakantonwan (@WhatIsT76918744) July 29, 2020
You gotta love Kaitlan Collins! She is professional and does her homework.#FailureInChief #Quack#TrumpThreatensAmerica
— JoeDNJ (@JoeDNJ1) July 28, 2020
The Closer
— jay1williams (@jay1williams1) July 29, 2020
Another 15 minutes of praising himself. I won't watch it. His voice makes me nauseous anymore. I'm ready to get this Enemy of the People behind us! I cannot wait to be liberated from this evil and vile President and administration. We are in major trouble.
— Christopher Johnson (@Christo41978344) July 28, 2020