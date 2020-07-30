Twitter ‘permanently suspended’ David Duke — but continues to let Trump use the social media platform

President Donald Trump lost another supporter on Twitter after the social media giant permanently banned former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke.

Users who attempt to visit the account @DrDavidDuke are greeted with a message that the account has been suspended.

CNN reporter Oliver Darcy received a comment from a company spokesperson who said Duke was “permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct.”

David Duke has been banned from Twitter. A Twitter spox tells me that he was "permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct." pic.twitter.com/bHeLWEaL9a — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 31, 2020

While Duke was suspended, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has continued to receive criticism for allowing Donald Trump to violate the company’s terms of service. Trump is followed by over 84 million accounts.