Quantcast
Connect with us

Twitter ‘permanently suspended’ David Duke — but continues to let Trump use the social media platform

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump lost another supporter on Twitter after the social media giant permanently banned former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke.

Users who attempt to visit the account @DrDavidDuke are greeted with a message that the account has been suspended.

CNN reporter Oliver Darcy received a comment from a company spokesperson who said Duke was “permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Duke was suspended, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has continued to receive criticism for allowing Donald Trump to violate the company’s terms of service. Trump is followed by over 84 million accounts.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Twitter ‘permanently suspended’ David Duke — but continues to let Trump use the social media platform

Published

1 min ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lost another supporter on Twitter after the social media giant permanently banned former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke.

Users who attempt to visit the account @DrDavidDuke are greeted with a message that the account has been suspended.

CNN reporter Oliver Darcy received a comment from a company spokesperson who said Duke was "permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct."

David Duke has been banned from Twitter. A Twitter spox tells me that he was "permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct." pic.twitter.com/bHeLWEaL9a

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Players kneel as NBA restarts in Florida ‘bubble’

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

The NBA relaunched its coronavirus-hit season on Thursday, with players taking a knee during the US national anthem in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Four months after the league shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA is restarting its season with 22 teams based inside a secure "bubble" at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The unprecedented NBA experiment began on Thursday with the Utah Jazz defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 106-104 in an empty arena at the resort's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The first and last points of the game were scored by Utah's Rudy Gobert -- the Frenchman whose COVID-19 case triggered the NBA's shutdown in March.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

LISTEN: Morgan Freeman narrates the op-ed John Lewis wrote to be published on the day of his funeral

Published

42 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman on Thursday narrated an op-ed that former Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) wrote to be published on the day of his funeral in The New York Times.

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell reached out to Freeman after reading the op-ed and the actor replied that it would be an honor to narrate the column.

"When you see something that is not right, you must say something. You must do something. Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part to help build what we called the Beloved Community, a nation and world society at peace with itself," Lewis wrote.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image