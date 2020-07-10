Quantcast
Two white men beat Black man with baseball bats in 'terrifying racially motivated attack' in Portland: witness

July 10, 2020

Police in Oregon are investigating an alleged assault where a Black man says he was attacked by two men with a baseball bat in a Portland park on July 3, The Oregonian reports.

According to witnesses, a “derogatory term” was used against the man during the attack by one of the suspects, both of whom were white.

“I saw the man get hit with these metal bats; while he was pleading for them to stop, they were hurling vicious racial slurs,” witness Jessica Johnson wrote in a Facebook post.

“I haven’t seen a hate crime of this magnitude in person,” Johnson added. “And it was appalling how many people saw this happening and just walked past.”

The incident sparked a protest at the park on Thursday, with around 75 people marching and chanting, “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” and “No justice, no peace.”

The suspects are still at large.


