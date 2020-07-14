UAE plans to launch Mars probe Friday after weather delay
Dubai (AFP) – The United Arab Emirates said it plans to launch its “Hope” Mars probe on Friday local time from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center after a two-day delay due to poor weather there.A rocket is due to blast off at 5:43 am local time (2043 GMT Thursday) carrying the unmanned spacecraft that is bound to orbit the Red Planet in the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.The launch was postponed from 2051 GMT Tuesday because of inclement weather at the remote Japanese launch site, but remains well within the launch window which runs until August 13.The Emirati project is one of three…
World
Arctic spill fuels calls for shakeup at Russia mining giant
Moscow (AFP) - Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel faced pressure from a key shareholder on Tuesday to overhaul management after disasters including a massive Arctic fuel spill that sparked a state of emergency.Aluminium producer Rusal, which owns 28 percent in Norilsk Nickel, said it was "seriously concerned" over recent environmental accidents in the Russian Arctic and called for a shakeup in management."What is currently happening at Nornickel invites to seriously question the competence of the company's management as well as their suitability to be in charge of running the business," Rusal... (more…)
World
China says Hong Kong democracy activists trying to launch ‘revolution’
Hong Kong (AFP) - China has accused Hong Kong democracy activists of trying to start a revolution as it warned some campaigning for recent primaries may have breached a tough new security law it imposed on the city.The bellicose comments by the Liaison Office, which represents China's government in the semi-autonomous city, dramatically heighten the risk of prosecution for opposition parties and leading figures.More than 600,000 Hong Kongers turned out over the weekend to choose candidates for upcoming legislative elections despite warnings from government officials that the exercise could bre... (more…)
World
Silent screams: Japan rollercoaster virus guide wins hearts
Tokyo (AFP) - It might be the unlikeliest instructional video ever, but footage of two Japanese amusement park executives demonstrating how to "scream inside your heart" to avoid spreading COVID-19 while on a rollercoaster has been a roaring success."Now our customers stay silent while riding on rollercoasters," a spokeswoman for amusement park operator Fujikyuko told AFP, after the video on riding etiquette for the coronavirus era went viral.The video features the executives, one in a full suit and tie, the other in a shirt and bowtie, sitting stiffbacked and straightfaced in silence, with on... (more…)