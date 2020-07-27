UK tabloid’s lawyers assail Johnny Depp as libel trial nears end
Lawyers for a British tabloid on Monday described Johnny Depp as a “hopeless addict” unable to “restrain his anger” as they concluded their defence in the Hollywood actor’s libel claim.
The legal team for The Sun newspaper claimed Depp was abusive and violent towards ex-wife Amber Heard on the penultimate day in over three weeks of headline-grabbing testimony in a London court.
The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN), its publisher, and the author of a 2018 article that labelled him a “wife beater”.
Depp has denied 14 claims of violence that NGN said were proof of their allegations, and he portrayed Heard as calculating and dishonest during the blockbuster trial at the High Court, which began on July 7.
The couple met on the set of the 2011 film “The Rum Diary”, married in 2015 but divorced acrimoniously two years later.
The actor has countered her claims of abuse by alleging Heard attacked him regularly and that he only acted out against her in self defence.
But summarising for the defence, lawyer Sasha Wass said Depp was often “so severely impaired by drug use” that he may not have been aware of the extent of his “violence and terrifying behaviour”.
She argued the court had heard a “wealth of evidence” to support Heard’s allegations, including witnesses’ testimonies, text messages and emails.
“This paints a picture of a hopeless addict who repeatedly lost his self control and all ability to restrain his anger,” Wass said.
– ‘The monster’ –
The defence lawyer accused Depp of “irrational mood swings and abnormal behavioural patterns”, and of previously nicknaming his violent alter ego “the monster”.
She said Heard was “so in love” with Depp early in their marriage, but once he began abusing illegal drugs and alcohol in 2013 the actress became all too aware of his violent personality.
“Mr Depp did indeed beat his wife,” the lawyer said.
Wass also countered arguments by his legal team that no witnesses had actually seen him hit Heard, noting domestic violence by its very nature is often hidden from view.
She also rejected suggestions that Heard, who took the witness stand for several days last week, had given anything other than truthful evidence throughout the case.
“The days are long past when the courts in this country required corroboration before accepting the unsupported testimony of a female complainant,” she said.
“We submit… that the testimony of a complainant of domestic violence is sufficient to prove the case, provided that the complainant — Ms Heard in this case — gives credible and reliable evidence.”
Wass accused Depp and his lawyers of adopting “old-fashioned methods used to discredit a woman: that she is a gold-digger, a shrew and an adulterer.”
The actor’s legal team is due to give its final statements on Tuesday.
The case will then be decided by Judge Andrew Nicol.
Half century on, US hawks revive criticism of China normalization
For half a century, Richard Nixon's opening to communist China has been viewed by many Americans as a diplomatic masterstroke, with successive presidents of both parties following his course.
US hawks have now revived an alternative view -- that normalization was a mistake that, in the view of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, set the stage for an aggressive China and soaring tensions between Washington and Beijing.
It all began in 1971 with secret trips to Beijing by Henry Kissinger, Nixon's national security advisor.
Nixon stunned the world when he announced his own 1972 visit to China to see supremo Mao Zedong. This time the trip was anything but quiet, with the pageantry broadcast back home to US television viewers in an election year.
Impeachment lawyer shreds Mueller’s ‘unforgivable’ failure in Russia probe
One of the House impeachment attorneys harshly criticized former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.
Norm Eisen, who assisted House Democrats during their investigation and trial, wrote a new book “A Case for the American People" that details behind-the-scenes activity during the impeachment saga and expresses his deep disappointment in Mueller, reported Politico.
"He did not finish the job," Eisen told the website. "He did not go to the limits of his prosecutorial authority. When you're facing down a criminal of the president's nature, that is unforgivable."
Trump’s decision to exclude New York from trusted traveler program driven by ‘brazen’ thirst for ‘political retaliation’: WaPo editorial
Back in February, New York was removed from the federal government’s trusted traveler program. But on Thursday, July 23, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security moved to reinstate New York’s access to the program. And in a scathing editorial published on July 27, the Washington Post’s editorial board slams the Trump Administration for removing New York from the program — denouncing it as one of the Administration’s “most brazen recent acts of political retaliation.”