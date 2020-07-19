Unable to name Black war hero, Trump mockingly suggests renaming Confederate bases after Al Sharpton

“But you’re going to veto this bill?” Wallace pressed.
“I think that Ft. Bragg, Ft. Robert E. Lee — all of these forts that have been named that way for a long time — decades and decades,” the president opined.
“But the military says they are for this,” Wallace pointed out.
“Excuse me,” Trump continued. “I don’t care what the military says. I’m supposed to make the decision. Ft. Bragg is a big deal. We won two world wars. Nobody even knows Gen. Bragg.”
“What are we going to name it,” he added, seemingly at a loss for the names of Black war heroes. “You going to name it after the Rev. Al Sharpton? What are you going to name it, Chris? Tell me what you’re going to name it.”
Trump reminded the Fox News host that the United States “won two beautiful world wars that were vicious and horrible.”
“And now, they want to throw those names away,” he complained. “And I’m against that.”
Appearing with MSNBC host Alex Witt and Jonathan Lemire of the Associated Press, commentator Roland Martin went on a rant over Donald Trump's comments on Fox News on Sunday morning that he might not accept the will of the voter's in November.
With Lemire calling the president's answer to host Chris Wallace "extraordinarily worrisome," Martin went off on the president for hinting he is on the fence about the peaceful transfer of power.
"If you recognize how this man is nuts, the focus should be very simple: mobilize, organize, register and vote if you want to honor the memory of Congressman John Lewis, if you want to honor Reverend C.T. Vivian, if you want to honor Joseph Lowery, the freedom fighters, get this nut out," he began.
Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell on Sunday revealed that he supports the renaming of bases that honor Confederate generals.
During an interview on CBS, host Margaret Brennan asked Powell if the country is too divided to address systemic racism.
"We're a much better nation now," Powell explained. "We're living better than we did then. But there's more to be done. There are more youngsters that have to be educated, there are more adults that have to be educated. We have to fix the economic system."
Brennan pointed out that Gen. Mark Miley, the current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has recently expressed support for renaming military bases that honor Confederate officers.