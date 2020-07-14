Quantcast
‘Unconscionable and dangerous’: 4 former CDC directors blast Trump for undermining health experts

1 min ago

On Tuesday, writing for The Washington Post, four former directors of the Centers for Disease Control spoke up in favor of public health guidelines protecting people in the coronavirus pandemic — and without directly mentioning President Donald Trump by name, criticized his assault on the science.

“The CDC is home to thousands of experts who for decades have fought deadly pathogens such as HIV, Zika and Ebola,” wrote Tom Frieden, Jeffrey Koplan, David Satcher, and Richard Besser. “Despite the inevitable challenges of evolving science and the public’s expectation of certainty, these are the people best positioned to help our country emerge from this crisis as safely as possible. Unfortunately, their sound science is being challenged with partisan potshots, sowing confusion and mistrust at a time when the American people need leadership, expertise and clarity. These efforts have even fueled a backlash against public health officials across the country: Public servants have been harassed, threatened and forced to resign when we need them most. This is unconscionable and dangerous.”

“Trying to fight this pandemic while subverting scientific expertise is like fighting blindfolded. How well and how quickly we adhere to the advice of public health experts at the CDC will determine whether, how soon and how safely our schools can reopen,” they warned. “It is not too late to give the CDC its proper role in guiding this response. But the clock is ticking.”

2020 Election

Teachers ‘going to go all out’ to punish Betsy DeVos in November by defeating Trump

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Some of the most influential teachers unions are setting their sights on driving President Donald Trump -- and his education secretary Betsy DeVos -- from office.

The education secretary has always been deeply unpopular with teachers and public school administrators, but her insistence on reopening public schools during the coronavirus epidemic has ignited a new push to end her tenure one way or another, reported the Washington Post.

2020 Election

Joe Biden to air first general-election TV ads in Texas as polls show increasingly close race against President Donald Trump

Published

47 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Joe Biden is launching his first general-election TV ads in Texas as a growing number of polls show a close presidential race here.

As part of a four-state ad buy that Biden's campaign is announcing Tuesday, the presumptive Democratic nominee is going up with a 60-second spot in Texas that addresses the increasingly dire coronavirus situation here.

Restaurant owner kicks out ‘crazy’ Trump supporter who flashed a gun at employee who asked him to wear a mask

Published

55 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

A supporter of President Donald Trump was recently kicked out of a barbecue joint in Kansas after he flashed a gun at an employee who asked him to wear a face mask.

The Kansas City Star reports that a man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat walked into the RJ’s Bob-Be-Que Shack in Mission, Kansas last week without wearing a face mask.

When he was asked to wear one by worker Arlo Kinsey, he said that he had an "exemption" to Kansas's statewide mask order -- after which he pulled up his shirt and revealed he was carrying a holstered gun.

