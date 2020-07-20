UNFIT: Trump’s mental fitness examined by health professionals in new doc to be released before election
A new documentary film examining President Donald Trump’s mental stability is set to be released prior to ballots being mailed out for the 2020 presidential elections.
Although Trump himself has claimed he is “a very stable genius,” mental health professionals have warned otherwise.
The new film, set to be released on September 1st, is titled “UNFIT: THE PSYCHOLOGY OF DONALD TRUMP.”
“Is Donald Trump fit to hold the office of President of the United States?” the filmmakers asked in a press release. “#UNFIT presents an eye-opening analysis of the behavior, psyche, condition and stability of Donald Trump. It takes a sociological look at the electorate that chose him, and the collective effect he is having on our culture and institutions. During the 2016 campaign, mental health professionals felt policy-bound from speaking publicly. Now, after years of observation, for the first time ever, they have decided enough is enough.”
Watch the trailer:
George Will reveals he is voting for Joe Biden — the first time he’s ever cast a vote for a Democrat: report
Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post columnist George Will says he will be casting a vote for a Democrat in November -- for the first time in his life.
Will was interviewed at the Aspen Institute on Monday by USA TODAY Washington bureau chief Susan Page.
Page reports that Will said that will be voting for Biden and that it is the first time he has voted for a Democrat since he started voting Republican when Barry Goldwater ran for president in 1964.
In our @AspenInstitute conversation this afternoon, @GeorgeWill (never a fan of President Trump) told me he'll vote for @JoeBiden in November--the first time he's voted for a Democrat for any office. (His first presidential vote: Barry Goldwater.) https://t.co/rQ3xZVobrv
Kanye West’s presidential run: real or for show?
US rapper Kanye West's chaotic launch of his unlikely campaign to oust Donald Trump in November's presidential election has sparked anger, concern for his mental health and questions about whether he is seriously running.
Wearing a bullet-proof jacket marked "security," West broke down in tears during a rambling speech in Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday that was supposed to kickstart his White House bid.
Instead, controversial comments about renowned American abolitionist Harriet Tubman enraged attendees, provoked scorn online and left political analysts scratching their heads about the mercurial musician's true intentions.
‘100,000 lives late’: Trump ridiculed for proclaiming himself ‘your favorite President’ in belated message on masks
President Donald Trump tweeted a photo of him wearing a COVID-19 facial covering on Monday, the first time he had done so, which fell on the sixth month anniversary of the first case of coronavirus being discovered in the United States.
"We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance," Trump tweeted, without actually urging people to wear masks.
"There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!" he added, which fact-checkers will point out is contrary to all public polling on the current commander-in-chief.