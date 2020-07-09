Quantcast
US health officials are scrambling to correct Trump’s disinformation since he stopped task force briefings: report

27 mins ago

In recent weeks, the coronavirus task force briefings have stopped altogether, and a key consequence of this is that public health officials no longer have a single, highly visible platform with which to correct the president’s misinformation about the pandemic in real time.

But according to Politico, they haven’t given up. They’ve just taken their efforts to contradict the president to alternate platforms.

“Anthony Fauci on Thursday used a panel discussion on the future of health care to warn that ‘we’re still in a significant problem,’ an assessment at odds with the president’s assertion that things are getting better,” reported Adam Cancryn and Brianna Ehley. “At a coronavirus task force briefing on reopening schools, held off the White House grounds, coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx appeared to cast doubt on Trump’s claim that children are not affected by the virus, cautioning that there’s little hard data on the health effects on kids. And FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn — the only administration health official to make the rounds of last Sunday’s morning news shows — refused to defend Trump’s assertion that 99 percent of coronavirus cases are ‘totally harmless.'”

Meanwhile, according to the report, “Birx and Fauci this week have used media appearances to amplify calls for mask wearing while blaming the pandemic’s resurgence in GOP-led states like Arizona and Texas on reopening too quickly and recklessly” — even though Trump wanted states to reopen quickly.

The White House denies there is any mixed messaging. But the end result, said the report, is that the public is seeing a “jarring split screen” on coronavirus information — and health officials are “treading a delicate line” trying both to give the public medically useful information and support Trump’s policy requirements, like the push to reopen schools, which are contrary to that guidance.

You can read more here.


Trump brags doctors were ‘surprised’ he could pass a cognitive test

1 min ago

July 9, 2020

President Donald Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he has taken a cognitive test and passed with flying colors. Bragging about it, however, he let it slip that the doctors didn't have much faith in him.

The comment came as Hannity asked Trump about former Vice President Joe Biden's comment that he has "cognitive tests" all the time. Biden was referencing that he must deal with serious and complex issues frequently and that those things take a cognitive aptitude that he doesn't believe the current president has.

Trump dismissed Biden's comments saying that Biden "meant" that he gets tested for the coronavirus all the time. Biden did address that and said that he hasn't wanted to be tested because he doesn't want to take someone else's place in line that truly needs a test. Trump has mocked Biden for staying inside under quarantine.

27 mins ago

July 9, 2020

Senior health adviser accused the CDC of ‘undermining’ Trump by publishing warnings about COVID-19 in pregnant women

32 mins ago

July 9, 2020

Surely everyone could agree that the priority during a global pandemic should be to save lives. That hasn't been the case.

According to the Washington Post, an adviser to the Department of Health and Human Services accused the Center for Disease Control (CDC) of trying to “undermining the president” by releasing factual information about the risks of getting the virus while pregnant.

