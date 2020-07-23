US House approves removing Confederate statues from Capitol
The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a measure removing from Capitol Hill statues of people who served in the Confederacy during the country’s bitter 19th century Civil War.
While the measure was approved 305-113 in a bipartisan vote in the House, where Democrats hold a majority, it still needs approval in the Senate, controlled by President Donald Trump’s Republicans.
Trump, who has strongly opposed taking down historical statues, would also need to sign the measure for it to become law.
The bill orders the removal from the US Capitol, where Congress is located, of statues of individuals who voluntarily served in the Confederacy.
During the 1861-65 Civil War several southern states tried to secede and form an independent slaveholding republic.
The measure would also remove the statues of three men who either supported slavery or white supremacy.
Activists and many African-Americans see Confederate battle flags and monuments to Confederates as symbols of racism, while others, especially white southerners, see them as symbols of heritage.
In mid-June the portraits of four senior 19th-century lawmakers who served in the Confederacy were removed from the US Capitol.
The paintings of the men, all former speakers of the House, were taken down at the order of current Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The US public has been increasingly grappling with the country’s legacy of racism and slavery since protests swept the nation following the May 25 killing of African American George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer.
“My ancestors built the Capitol, but yet there are monuments to the very people that enslaved my ancestors,” said Representative Karen Bass from California, chairperson of the Congressional Black Caucus.
These statues represent “an acceptance of white supremacy and racism,” she said.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
‘The cake has been baked’: Ex-GOP lawmaker says there’s almost nothing Trump can do to fix coronavirus mess
Former Republican Congressman Charlie Dent said on Thursday that it appears far too late for President Donald Trump to do anything that will improve the public health disaster that has occurred under his watch.
During an interview on CNN, Dent explained that the president's poll numbers have taken a dive thanks to both his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his decision to send federal officials into cities against the wishes of local elected leaders.
When it comes to the pandemic, Dent believes that the president has boxed himself in, and will have no choice but to suffer the consequences.
Breaking Banner
Is it too late? Fascism expert explains the next moves from Trump’s ‘authoritarian playbook’
At the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, there's a poster which identifies "The 12 Early Warning Signs of Fascism."
Here are the criteria:Powerful and continuing nationalismDisdain for human rightsIdentification of enemies as a unifying causeRampant sexismControlled mass mediaObsession with national securityReligion and government intertwinedCorporate power protectedLabor power suppressedDisdain for intellectuals and the artsObsession with crime and punishmentRampant cronyism and corruption
This in too many ways is America in the Age of Trump.
2020 Election
Lincoln Project hits Trump’s biggest ‘failure’ in new ad
The Lincoln Project released a new ad contrasting President Donald Trump's rosy pronouncements about the coronavirus alongside the grim reality.
The president has claimed since the beginning that the pandemic was "under control," despite his failures to boost testing, contact tracing and mask wearing, and now more than 145,000 have died in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“President Trump is incapable of handling the multiple crises we face," said Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project. "Because of his failures, America, a country with 5 percent of the world’s population, has 25 percent of the world’s new coronavirus cases."