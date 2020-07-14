US prosecutors say Epstein’s ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell should not be granted bail
Ghislaine Maxwell cannot be trusted to be freed on bail while facing charges she helped advance Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse, and deserves no “special treatment” because she might contract Covid-19 in jail, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday.
Prosecutors urged Maxwell’s continued detention one day before her scheduled arraignment on charges she helped the late financier recruit and eventually abuse girls from 1994 to 1997, and lied about her role in depositions in 2016.
Maxwell is in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. She was arrested on July 2 in Bradford, New Hampshire, where authorities said she had been hiding out at a 156-acre (63-hectare) property she bought last December.
Lawyers for Maxwell urged on Friday she be freed on $5 million bond, subject to home confinement with electronic monitoring.
But prosecutors said her wealth, multiple citizenships and being “skilled at living in hiding” made her an “extraordinary” flight risk.
“The court should take the proposed bail package for what it is worth: nothing,” prosecutors said.
Prosecutors also said Maxwell did not deserve favored treatment over detainees at the Brooklyn jail who, unlike her, have medical conditions making Covid-19 a greater risk.
Maxwell faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted.
Epstein hung himself last August 10 at age 66 in a Manhattan jail, while awaiting trial on charges he sexually exploited dozens of girls and women from 2002 to 2005.
In Friday’s filing, Maxwell’s lawyers said she had always denied being involved in misconduct related to Epstein.
They also said she was shielded by Epstein’s 2007 plea agreement with federal prosecutors in Miami, which covered “any potential co-conspirators.”
The Manhattan prosecutors called that claim “absurd,” saying they were not bound by the agreement, and Maxwell’s indictment covered conduct from several years earlier.
Former prosecutor Duncan Levin said Maxwell faced an uphill battle for bail, citing public pressure and “the vast number of victims” allegedly harmed by Epstein.
(REUTERS)
Breaking Banner
Threatening to reform the Supreme Court worked
Last week, the Supreme Court wrapped up its latest term. For progressives, the mix of positive and disappointing rulings demonstrated both the power and the limits of organizing and advocating around the judiciary. Despite a handful of critical progressive rulings, however, the court's conservative majority remains a co-conspirator in a scheme to sabotage democracy for partisan reasons. And we must not let that reality resign us to a generation of minority rule.
Over the last few decades, the left has largely ceded judicial politics to conservatives. Conventional wisdom held that any discussion of the courts would backfire on Democrats by energizing Republican voters. Fortunately, that outdated view is beginning to erode. My organization, Take Back the Court, is one of several formed during Donald Trump's presidency and dedicated to rebalancing the judicial playing field.
Breaking Banner
‘Unconscionable and dangerous’: 4 former CDC directors blast Trump for undermining health experts
On Tuesday, writing for The Washington Post, four former directors of the Centers for Disease Control spoke up in favor of public health guidelines protecting people in the coronavirus pandemic — and without directly mentioning President Donald Trump by name, criticized his assault on the science.
"The CDC is home to thousands of experts who for decades have fought deadly pathogens such as HIV, Zika and Ebola," wrote Tom Frieden, Jeffrey Koplan, David Satcher, and Richard Besser. "Despite the inevitable challenges of evolving science and the public’s expectation of certainty, these are the people best positioned to help our country emerge from this crisis as safely as possible. Unfortunately, their sound science is being challenged with partisan potshots, sowing confusion and mistrust at a time when the American people need leadership, expertise and clarity. These efforts have even fueled a backlash against public health officials across the country: Public servants have been harassed, threatened and forced to resign when we need them most. This is unconscionable and dangerous."
2020 Election
Teachers ‘going to go all out’ to punish Betsy DeVos in November by defeating Trump
Some of the most influential teachers unions are setting their sights on driving President Donald Trump -- and his education secretary Betsy DeVos -- from office.
The education secretary has always been deeply unpopular with teachers and public school administrators, but her insistence on reopening public schools during the coronavirus epidemic has ignited a new push to end her tenure one way or another, reported the Washington Post.