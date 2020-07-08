Video catches woman claiming to be ‘doctor’ refusing to wear mask at Costco: ‘Do you understand science?’
A woman who claimed to be a doctor was chastised for not wearing a mask at a Costco store.
Video of the incident was shared on Twitter on Tuesday.
In the video, a man encourages the woman to put on her mask, which she is holding in her hand. The woman’s elderly mother also appears mask-free in the video.
“Call the police,” the woman says in a mocking tone. “Shame me like an ass, go ahead.”
“You can put it on right now, ma’am,” the cameraman insists.
“I’ll do that when I’m ready,” she replies. “Do you understand science?”
“Science?” the man remarks. “Maybe better than you do. Apparently, I’m the one protecting other people by wearing a mask.”
“I’m a doctor,” the woman insists. “And we know what to do.”
After the man asks for the woman’s “credentials,” she responds by flashing her middle finger.
“You’re about to be escorted out of the store if you don’t put on your mask,” the man warns.
“You’re such a good boy,” the woman says sarcastically. “And you know nothing about me.”
“What you know about me, ma’am, is that I’m wearing my mask,” the cameraman notes.
At that point, a Costco employee vows to “take care” of the problem.
Watch the video clip below.
Woman in Florida claiming to be a doctor violates Costco’s mask policy while her mother blinks the word “HELP” in morse code pic.twitter.com/TOM90DFEaf
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 8, 2020
Activism
Activism
Austin cop caught on video ‘groping’ woman after she accused another officer of raping her
An Austin police officer was accused of "groping" a woman who was protesting law enforcement.
According to reports on social media, the incident occurred at a protest over the weekend.
A video shows the woman in handcuffs as a male officer appears to frisk her for weapons.
The woman can be heard calling for a female officer.
"I demand a female officer!" she exclaims.
Before the video ends, the officer can be seen touching the woman on or near her breasts.
An account of the incident posted on Facebook identified the woman as Linda Nuno Trevino.
Activism
C-SPAN caller: COVID-19 is God’s punishment for ‘not putting Jesus first’
A C-SPAN caller argued on Tuesday that God is "allowing" COVID-19 cases to surge in the United States because the country is "not putting Jesus first."
During a call-in segment about the surge in coronavirus cases in many states, a caller from Kentucky named Andy suggested that God is punishing the country.
"I know this thing is rising again," Andy said. "I feel like the Lord is allowing this because we are not putting Jesus first in our lives. And this is a wake up call for all the churches and to every Christian out there to put Jesus first in their lives."
The caller pointed out that the pandemic had "closed everything down."