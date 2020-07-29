Video shows Black elementary students packed onto bus on first day of school in Indiana

Children in Clark County, Indiana were some of the first children in the nation to return to school in person on Wednesday.

Video shared by WDRB reporter Kevin Wheatley shows elementary school students with masks packed onto a bus. One student can be seen wearing a mask incorrectly. Most of the students appear to be Black.

Watch the video and read the reports below.

Buses are dropping off kids at Franklin Square Elementary for the first day of classes at @GCCSchools. pic.twitter.com/2HpdKdrHnt — Kevin Wheatley (@KevinWheatleyKY) July 29, 2020

Mayor Mike Moore is here greeting students at Franklin Square Elementary for their first day back. pic.twitter.com/1DgF8BJ6WS — Kevin Wheatley (@KevinWheatleyKY) July 29, 2020

Families are lined up outside Franklin Square Elementary as @GCCSchools returns to class today. More than 2/3 of parents surveyed by GCCS said they wanted an in-person option for the district of 10K students. pic.twitter.com/skQrRzgCOn — Kevin Wheatley (@KevinWheatleyKY) July 29, 2020