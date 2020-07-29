Quantcast
Connect with us

Video shows Black elementary students packed onto bus on first day of school in Indiana

Published

1 min ago

on

Children in Clark County, Indiana were some of the first children in the nation to return to school in person on Wednesday.

Video shared by WDRB reporter Kevin Wheatley shows elementary school students with masks packed onto a bus. One student can be seen wearing a mask incorrectly. Most of the students appear to be Black.

Watch the video and read the reports below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Activism

Video shows Black elementary students packed onto bus on first day of school in Indiana

Published

1 min ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Children in Clark County, Indiana were some of the first children in the nation to return to school in person on Wednesday.

Video shared by WDRB reporter Kevin Wheatley shows elementary school students with masks packed onto a bus. One student can be seen wearing a mask incorrectly. Most of the students appear to be Black.

Watch the video and read the reports below.

Buses are dropping off kids at Franklin Square Elementary for the first day of classes at @GCCSchools. pic.twitter.com/2HpdKdrHnt

Continue Reading

Activism

‘Burn, loot and kill’: Alveda King clashes with Juan Williams on Fox News during John Lewis ceremony

Published

2 days ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

Alveda King, the Trump-supporting niece of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., faced off against left-leaning Fox News host Juan Williams during a service for Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on Monday.

As Lewis' body was arriving at the U.S. Capitol, King and Williams disagreed about President Donald Trump's reaction to the recent protests in Portland, Oregon.

"The whole notion of race in this political moment, in this campaign is central, especially in the wake of the death of George Floyd and after the events of even this past weekend when we saw so much unrest on the streets of America," Williams explained.

Continue Reading
 

Activism

National Guard commander suggests Attorney General Bill Barr lied about gassing protesters for Trump photo op

Published

2 days ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

A National Guard commander who was present when authorities cleared Lafayette Square of protesters last month is expected to contradict Attorney General William Barr's account of events.

In a statement posted to the House Natural Resources Committee website on Monday, Major Adam DeMarco said that “demonstrators were behaving peacefully” before authorities deployed “excessive use of force” against the protesters.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image