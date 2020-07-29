Video shows Black elementary students packed onto bus on first day of school in Indiana
Children in Clark County, Indiana were some of the first children in the nation to return to school in person on Wednesday.
Video shared by WDRB reporter Kevin Wheatley shows elementary school students with masks packed onto a bus. One student can be seen wearing a mask incorrectly. Most of the students appear to be Black.
Buses are dropping off kids at Franklin Square Elementary for the first day of classes at @GCCSchools. pic.twitter.com/2HpdKdrHnt
— Kevin Wheatley (@KevinWheatleyKY) July 29, 2020
Mayor Mike Moore is here greeting students at Franklin Square Elementary for their first day back. pic.twitter.com/1DgF8BJ6WS
— Kevin Wheatley (@KevinWheatleyKY) July 29, 2020
Families are lined up outside Franklin Square Elementary as @GCCSchools returns to class today.
More than 2/3 of parents surveyed by GCCS said they wanted an in-person option for the district of 10K students. pic.twitter.com/skQrRzgCOn
— Kevin Wheatley (@KevinWheatleyKY) July 29, 2020
‘Burn, loot and kill’: Alveda King clashes with Juan Williams on Fox News during John Lewis ceremony
Alveda King, the Trump-supporting niece of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., faced off against left-leaning Fox News host Juan Williams during a service for Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on Monday.
As Lewis' body was arriving at the U.S. Capitol, King and Williams disagreed about President Donald Trump's reaction to the recent protests in Portland, Oregon.
"The whole notion of race in this political moment, in this campaign is central, especially in the wake of the death of George Floyd and after the events of even this past weekend when we saw so much unrest on the streets of America," Williams explained.
National Guard commander suggests Attorney General Bill Barr lied about gassing protesters for Trump photo op
A National Guard commander who was present when authorities cleared Lafayette Square of protesters last month is expected to contradict Attorney General William Barr's account of events.
In a statement posted to the House Natural Resources Committee website on Monday, Major Adam DeMarco said that “demonstrators were behaving peacefully” before authorities deployed “excessive use of force” against the protesters.