Video shows Portland police violently tackling bicycle rider in protest zone

Police in Portland, Oregon were seen this week tackling a protester who was riding a bicycle.

Video of the incident was shared on Twitter on Thursday.

The video, which was posted by KATU’s Dan McCarthy, shows three officers running toward the cyclist as he rides near Lownsdale Square. One officer uses his body as a projectile, knocking the man off the bicycle.

According to McCarthy, the protester was arrested. Details of the arrest were not immediately available.

The incident comes as police cleared protesters in Lownsdale Square Park and Chapman Square. At least five arrests were made during the action, McCarthy said.

Watch the video below.

WATCH – Portland Police officers knock a protester off of his bicycle and arrest him outside of Lownsdale Square Park near the Federal Courthouse downtown #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/tow0GzeyzW — Dan McCarthy (@DanMcKATU) July 16, 2020

Protesters in Lownsdale Square Park and Chapman Square in Portland were cleared out and told to stay out of the street. I’ve seen 5 arrests total by Portland Police #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/mJHyra78Y8 — Dan McCarthy (@DanMcKATU) July 16, 2020

Protestor: “policing is about brute control of public space through arbitrary intimidation rather than crime reduction”

Police: “say it on the northside of the sidewalk or we’ll try to take your head off!!!” — walter benjamin button🔥 (@ChemtrailDenier) July 16, 2020

Thank you for capturing this. So people can really see how messed up PPB is. We will abolish them! — Olivia (@supernovaxox) July 16, 2020

Portland Police are violently attacking people with no justification. They are arresting journalists and stealing their cameras and data. Portland Police are out of control and operating as a gang. — ☂️MrGentlerRollerNib #AttackandDethroneGod (@glennmerrill) July 16, 2020

And the Portland police wonder why we want to defund (demilitarize) them. They have been out of hand for years. People here fear to call them for mental health family matters because they just shoot the mentally disabled person usually. Terrible police training. — BarTGila ♏ (@BarTGila) July 16, 2020