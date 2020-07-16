Quantcast
Connect with us

Video shows Portland police violently tackling bicycle rider in protest zone

Published

1 min ago

on

Police in Portland, Oregon were seen this week tackling a protester who was riding a bicycle.

Video of the incident was shared on Twitter on Thursday.

The video, which was posted by KATU’s Dan McCarthy, shows three officers running toward the cyclist as he rides near Lownsdale Square. One officer uses his body as a projectile, knocking the man off the bicycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to McCarthy, the protester was arrested. Details of the arrest were not immediately available.

The incident comes as police cleared protesters in Lownsdale Square Park and Chapman Square. At least five arrests were made during the action, McCarthy said.

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Rupert Murdoch’s son and daughter-in-law drop more than $2 million to help elect Biden and Democrats

Published

1 min ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch's son and daughter-in-law are two of the biggest backers of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's campaign, federal filings show.

James Murdoch and his wife Kathryn Murdoch each contributed $615,000 to the Biden Victory Fund in June, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

The Biden Victory Fund splits donations between Biden's campaign, the Democratic National Committee and 26 state parties. The couple has also contributed to other candidates aiming to unseat Republicans. Kathryn Murdoch is "increasingly giving to Democrats this cycle, including $1 million to help Senate Democrats," The Washington Post reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

As Putin’s hackers try to steal COVID-19 vaccine secrets ‘Kremlin Kevin’ McCarthy pushes bill to ‘protect America’s statues’

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

Many Americans woke to the news Thursday morning that Russian hackers are trying to steal coronavirus vaccine secrets from the U.S., the UK, and Canada, according to officials in those three countries, CNN reports, The Russian hackers are the same group of President Vladimir Putin's "Cozy Bear" intelligence agents accused of hacking the DNC's servers before the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Scary and reckless’: Kentucky governor blasts McConnell-backed AG’s attack on COVID-19 restrictions

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear blasted his state's attorney general for trying to roll back the coronavirus restrictions that have so far prevented an explosion of infections.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron, an acolyte of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, filed a motion Wednesday to block all of Beshear's executive orders under the COVID-19 state of emergency, arguing the governor's actions are arbitrary violations of constitutional rights, reported the Courier-Journal.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image