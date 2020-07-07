Quantcast
Video shows youth facility staff piling on Black teen before his death — students say he cried out ‘I can’t breathe’

Published

1 min ago

on

Last week, criminal charges and a civil lawsuit were filed against Lakeside Academy for Children and Sequel Youth Services of Michigan in connection with the apparent smothering death of 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks, WKZO reports.

The attorney for the Fredericks family, Geoffrey Fiege, held a press conference where he revealed the surveillance video of the incident, showing that Fredericks was restrained several staff members at the facility.

The video shows Fredericks sitting at a lunchroom table before he tosses his sandwich to another table, prompting a staff member next to pushes him to the ground while two other staff members join in.

“Cornelius urinated on himself during the time in which they were killing him…He’s not fighting at all because you’ll see his shoes and his feet are just lying there,” Fieger explained.

“One of the children was at the next table and has repeatedly advised us that Cornelius said ‘I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe,'” he added.

The video also shows a nurse, identified as 48-year-old Heather McLogan, not doing anything to help Fredericks as he lies lifeless on the floor. As WJZo points out, McLogan eventually calls 9-11 several minutes later before staff members perform CPR on Fredericks.

Watch Fiege’s press conference below. The video of Fredericks’s death starts at around 8:00 of the video (Warning: graphic):

Noam Chomsky explains why the ‘neoliberal doctrine’ has intensified the deadly effects of COVID-19

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Neoliberalism has been blamed for a variety of problems in the world, from rising income inequality to the lingering effects of the Great Recession. And according to left-wing author/professor Noam Chomsky, neoliberalism has also made the coronavirus pandemic deadlier than it had to be.

In an interview with journalist Elena Matsiori for the English-language edition of the Greek daily Kathimerini, Chomsky laid out some reasons why he believes neoliberal economics have worsened the effects of COVID-19 — which, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers in Baltimore, had killed more than 539,000 people worldwide as of Tuesday morning, July 7.

Trump supporters lose it as their grievance-spouting Mad King spirals down the drain

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Normally, I wouldn't be at all concerned about a professional tabloid weirdo like Kanye West running for president. Today, however, I'm actually quite concerned, and not because I think Kanye is likely to win or even fumble his way onto enough ballots to make a dent. He won't. For now.

This article was originally published at Salon

The problem with Kanye or other political hobbyists running for president is that it further erodes the already threadbare integrity of our presidential politics, making it increasingly acceptable for other famous-for-being-famous nincompoops to run, and perhaps win. The last four years have illustrated how profoundly dangerous that can be.

Dr. Fauci contradicts Trump’s boasts about lower COVID death rate — and calls it a ‘false narrative’

Published

56 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Even as documented cases of COVID-19 have surged in recent weeks, President Donald Trump has so far taken comfort from the fact that the number of deaths related to the disease have so far not surged with it.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, for example, Trump falsely claimed that "we have the lowest Mortality Rate in the World," while also attacking the news media for not reporting on the declining average number of daily deaths from COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is now warning that no one should take comfort from the surge in coronavirus cases.

