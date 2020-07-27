Quantcast
Connect with us

Visitors to Washington DC from 27 ‘high-risk’ states must quarantine: mayor

Published

3 mins ago

on

Visitors to Washington from 27 US states considered “high-risk” for coronavirus will have to self-quarantine for two weeks, the mayor said Monday.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the self-quarantine order on Friday and released the list of states considered “high-risk” on Monday.

The 14-day self-quarantine applies to anyone who has visited a “high-risk” state within the prior 14 days for non-essential activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

A high-risk state is one where the seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases is 10 or more per 100,000 persons, the mayor’s office said.

Visitors from the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia were exempted from the order.

There have been 11,780 coronavirus cases in Washington and 581 deaths.

The United States is the hardest-hit country in the world with 4.23 million cases of COVID-19 and nearly 147,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

© 2020 AFP


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Activism

National Guard commander suggests Attorney General lied about gassing protesters for Trump photo op

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

A National Guard commander who was present when authorities cleared Lafayette Square or protesters last month is expected to contradict Attorney General William Barr's account of events.

In a statement posted to the House Natural Resources Committee website on Monday, Major Adam DeMarco said that “demonstrators were behaving peacefully” before authorties deployed “excessive use of force” against the protesters.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News is blinding Trump — and it could inadvertently doom his re-election: columnist

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

It's no secret that President Donald Trump loves watching coverage of himself on Fox News, but that habit may bring about his political downfall.

The president's "shameless propaganda outlet" persuades Trump that he's succeeding, even when solid majorities disapprove of his leadership, and the Washington Post's Greg Sargent says that his reliance on Fox News nudges him toward bad decisions and blinds him to the political consequences.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

From ‘perfect storm’ to ‘a tsunami’: Cook Political Report expert shows how Trump is dragging down Senate Republicans

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

Cook Political Report expert Jessica Taylor explained to MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle that President Donald Trump is such a drag on the ticket that all of the mistakes Republican senators have made are proving to be damaging to their November chances.

Taylor noted that the Senate seats in Minnesota and New Mexico were moved to the "safe" category. However, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) have been moved from "leaning Republican" to being a "toss-up."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image