‘Voters will know who to blame’: Poll shows nearly 7 in 10 Americans support $1 trillion state and local aid GOP refuse to provide
“Senators can no longer ignore the calls of voters, local elected officials, and economists who have repeatedly called for this relief.”
Americans across the political spectrum overwhelmingly want the federal government to provide a trillion dollars for state and local aid in the next Covid-19 relief package, according to new polling, raising the stakes even higher for congressional lawmakers as they work on reconciling House and Senate bills.
The poll, which was conducted by Public Policy Polling (PPP), consists of seven separate surveys of voters in Alaska, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Montana, and North Carolina and was commissioned by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME).
“If senators don’t do the right thing and services are cut when our communities need them most, in November voters will know whom to blame,” AFSCME president Lee Saunders said in a statement.
States are in a perilous position as the economic crisis sparked by the pandemic threatens to destroy local budgets due to precipitous declines in tax revenue.
States remain in dire straits due to #COVID19 & resulting economic crisis. Here are our recent pieces detailing the need for relief, the harmful budget cuts states are already beginning to make, & why the proposals from Senate Rs are severely inadequate. https://t.co/g9nVFF5cuu pic.twitter.com/GjmZVPvk1U
— Center on Budget (@CenterOnBudget) July 27, 2020
Economic Policy Institute president Thea Lee, in a statement, excoriated Senate Republicans for the insufficient state and local aid included in the HEALS Act unveiled Monday evening.
“The bill’s failure to provide any aid to state and local governments is a glaring weakness,” said Lee. “This will mean drastic cuts to essential services like health care, education, and public safety right when people need them the most. It will also cost 5.3 million jobs in both the public and private sectors by the end of 2021, as public sector cuts and layoffs cause major fallout in the private sector as well.”
According to AFSCME, seven in 10 voters polled by PPP approve of an increase in local and state aid for the next package “to prevent cuts to public services such as health care, education and emergency response as cash-strapped states and localities face deep budget shortfalls due to the pandemic.”
In his statement, Saunders noted the decision by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to stall on relief efforts despite the fact that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sent the HEROES Act to the upper chamber in May.
“Speaker Pelosi and the U.S. House passed this aid, as well as unemployment insurance, weeks ago as part of the HEROES Act,” said Saunders. “Meanwhile, Sen. McConnell decided to ‘hit pause’ and go on vacation.”
“Now, as a surge of the virus continues across the country, senators can no longer ignore the calls of voters, local elected officials, and economists who have repeatedly called for this relief,” Saunders continued. “The Senate must not leave Washington until this aid is delivered so that we can beat the pandemic and safely reopen the economy.”
COVID-19
WATCH: Jerry Nadler scolds Republicans for refusing to wear face masks during hearings
Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) on Tuesday reprimanded Republican colleagues for not wearing face masks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing featuring Attorney General Bill Barr.
In between questioners at the hearing, Nadler called out Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Mike Johnson (R-LA) for removing their masks during times when they were not recognized to speak.
"I would remind Mr. Jordan, Mr. Biggs, and Mr. Johnson to stop violating the rules of the committee, to stop violating the safety of the members of the committee, to stop holding themselves out as not caring by refusing to wear their masks," Nadler said.
Breaking Banner
Anti-maskers bludgeon Trader Joe’s employee in the head with a wooden paddle: police
Two men are being accused of assaulting multiple Trader Joe's employees earlier this month after they went into the grocery store and refused to wear face masks.
Vice News reports that the New York Police Department has arrest two men who allegedly went into a Trader Joe's two weeks ago at close to midnight and began physically attacking workers who asked them to wear masks while in the store.
"One of the customers ripped a mask off the face of the employee who asked them to wear masks, pummeled an employee over the head with a wooden paddle, and pulled the hair of a third worker, according to the police spokesperson," reports Vice News. "The employee who was pummeled with the wooden paddle (used by Trader Joe's cashiers to signal that they're ready to checkout a new customer), started bleeding from their head and had to go to the hospital."
2020 Election
Lincoln Project ‘Trump virus’ ad leads to outpouring of stories about what the president’s bungling has cost Americans
Using a new ad from the Lincoln Project that reminds viewers what they have lost because Donald Trump bungled the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Rick Wilson -- one of the founders of Never Trumper PAC -- asked his Twitter followers to share how the deadly health crisis has impacted their lives.
Re-labeling the novel coronavirus as the "Trump virus" Wilson asked, "Share your stories of what COVID has taken from you," which led to a flood of stories about not being with loved ones when they passed, inability to visit elderly parents and one person having to decide whether to put a beloved pet down early over fears of not being able to be there at the end due to COVID-19 restrictions.