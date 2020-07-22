Quantcast
Connect with us

Wall Street Journal reporters finally call out bosses’ ‘disregard for evidence’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Like many other daily newspapers, the Wall Street Journal has a hard news division and an opinion section — and a group of journalists who write for the WSJ and other Dow Jones & Company publications have signed a letter asking WSJ publisher and Dow Jones CEO Almar Latour to make a clear distinction between the two.

More than 280 people, according to WSJ reporter Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg, signed the letter and told Latour, “Opinion’s lack of fact-checking and transparency, and its apparent disregard for evidence, undermine our readers’ trust and our ability to gain credibility with sources.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the letter, the journalists complain that the Journal recently published an op-ed on coronavirus infections by Vice President Mike Pence “without checking government figures.” The piece had to be corrected after publication for a factual error.

According to Trachtenberg, “The letter says many readers don’t understand that there is a wall between the Journal’s editorial page operations — which have been overseen by Paul Gigot since 2001 — and the news staff, which is overseen by Editor in Chief Matt Murray. Mr. Murray was also copied on the letter.”

The letter had some recommendations for the Journal’s digital operations — for example, it proposed that on the publication’s website and mobile apps, opinion pieces would be clearly labeled as such and would be accompanied by a disclaimer saying, “The Wall Street Journal’s Opinion pages are independent of its newsroom.” And the letter also proposed removing opinion pieces from the “Most Popular Articles” and “Recommended Videos” lists on the Journal’s website and creating a separate “Most Popular in Opinion” list.

“WSJ journalists should not be reprimanded for writing about errors published in Opinion, whether we make those observations in our articles, on social media, or elsewhere,” the letter recommended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s niece says in new interview that he has ‘no redeeming qualities’ — just like his father

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

Mary Trump, Donald Trump's niece, appeared in an interview with Mother Jones this Wednesday and gave some more insight into the psychology of Trump and how he came to be who he is today.

"In the interview, Mary, who has a PhD in clinical psychology, discussed her main thesis: Fred Trump was a 'straight-up sociopath' who psychologically destroyed his oldest son and her father, Freddy, who wanted to be a commercial pilot rather than take over the family real estate business, and Donald Trump was permanently warped by witnessing this abuse and by other dysfunction within the family. Donald, Mary said, 'learned…in order to be safe, in order to protect himself from my grandfather’s cruelty, he needed to make himself in his dad’s image, which I think was at the expense of his humanity. My grandfather had no redeeming characteristics…and [Donald Trump] no longer does.' She added that there 'was a point [Trump] wasn’t so cruel, not so deliberatively divisive,'" Mother Jones' David Cord writes.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is trying to trademark ‘tele-rally’ ahead of announcing his first ‘tele-rally’: report

Published

38 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is desperate to host rallies and campaign events, but things haven't been going well. Now, Trump's company has filed an application to trademark the term "telerally" and "tellerallies." Three days after filing the application, Trump announced he would host "my first-ever TELE-rally."

According to the Washington Post, the application came from the Trump Organization, not the Trump campaign.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Regretful Trump voter apologizes to the entire world for supporting ‘that monster’

Published

38 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

In a video posted to YouTube that's garnering a fair bit of attention, a self-described former Trump supporter confesses that she owes "the world" an apology for voting for Donald Trump in 2016.

"I decided in probably January or February when I heard that the first case of coronavirus was in Venice, I said to everyone around me that if it's in Venice, it's in the United States. ... the [Trump administration] didn't take it seriously from the very beginning."

She went on to chronicle Trump's repeated downplaying of the virus -- "All this B.S., that I knew at the time was B.S.," she said, adding that Trump's rhetoric on coronavirus has turned into "full blown delusions."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image