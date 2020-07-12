Wall Street’s Big Tech enthusiasm getting stronger
New York (AFP) – Tech stocks were going strong even before COVID-19, but behavioral shifts during the pandemic have lifted the sector further into the stratosphere, leaving the broader stock market far behind.The tech-dominated Nasdaq Composite Index has closed at records in six of the last seven sessions, reflecting investors’ confidence that tech companies benefit from the so-called “stay-at-home” trade even as the market has pummeled airlines, hotels and brick-and-mortar retailers.”There’s clear winners and losers right now in the market,” said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, wh…
US town grows money from trees during pandemic downturn
New York (AFP) - Tenino had become a ghost town, and small businesses were struggling to survive amid the coronavirus pandemic, so local officials revived an unconventional idea from the last century: printing the town's own currency on thin planks of wood."There was no trading, no selling and the city streets were dead. They looked the same at 3 pm as they did at 3 am," said Wayne Fournier, mayor of the town of 1,800 people in Washington state, in the northwestern United States."We were getting a lot of calls from businesses saying they were not sure if they would be able to hang on," he told... (more…)
New York’s Met Opera to host virtual concert series
New York (AFP) - Several of opera's biggest stars beamed in from around the world on Saturday to announce the Metropolitan Opera's latest virtual initiative amid the coronavirus outbreak.The New York opera house, which suspended live performances in March, plans a dozen pay-per-view concerts through mid-December featuring leading singers from around the world. Tickets will cost $20.The series kicks off on July 18 with German tenor Jonas Kaufmann at the Polling Abbey outside Munich performing some of opera's greatest hits including "Nessun dorma" from Puccini's "Turandot" and popular arias from... (more…)
Attorney for St. Louis couple who waved guns at protesters turns handgun over to police
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Lawyer Albert Watkins on Saturday turned over to police what he said was the handgun that city resident Patricia McCloskey had waved at protesters June 28. Police served a search warrant Friday at the Portland Place home of Mark and Patricia McCloskey and seized the rifle that Mark McCloskey had brandished that evening.The couple made national headlines after they stood in their yard holding a rifle and a handgun and shouted at a crowd of protesters marching through the neighborhood on their way to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house.Watkins said he took possession of the han... (more…)