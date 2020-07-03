Washington Redskins in internal talks to change the team name: report

On Friday, the Washington Redskins football team released a statement announcing that they are undertaking an internal review of the team name.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” said team owner Dan Snyder.

Potentially big news: The #Redskins have been having internal discussions about their team name and now will conduct a formal, thorough review. Full statement, including quotes from owner Dan Snyder, on a possible name change: pic.twitter.com/49mpesZGs9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 3, 2020

For years, Snyder has vehemently resisted any and all calls to change the team name, which is broadly considered to be an offensive slur of Native Americans and has a long history of derogatory use. Snyder has insisted that the team’s name is meant to honor Native heritage.

The announcement comes as a number of groups and organizations reconsider terminology and iconography with racially and culturally insensitive origins, from Aunt Jemima syrup to musical groups like Lady Antebellum and the Dixie Chicks.