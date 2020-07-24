Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Arizona Democrats reveal extensive damage after their HQ burned in suspected arson attack

Published

1 min ago

on

Democrats in Arizona’s largest county are fundraising to rebuild after a devastating fire on Thursday evening.

“Investigators believe a fire that caused extensive damage to the state Democratic Party headquarters early Friday in downtown Phoenix was intentionally set,” the Arizona Republic reports. “Heavy smoke and fire were billowing from the building around 1 a.m. near Central Avenue and Thomas Road as Phoenix firefighters arrived on scene. They quickly entered the building to search for persons and began a fire attack to put out the flames, according to officials.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The party released video on Friday from inside the structure.

“Phoenix Fire Investigation Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigators were investigating the fire. Phoenix police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said the incident is being investigated as an arson based on evidence discovered at the scene,” the newspaper reported.

Here are additional images from the scene:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Tropical Storm Hanna bearing down on area of Texas already devastated by coronavirus

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

Already dealing with nearly 10,000 coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths, Nueces County is now preparing for Tropical Storm Hanna, headed for the Texas coast.

Corpus Christi, already beset by a spike in COVID cases, now faces the dangers of Tropical Storm Hanna. The National Hurricane Service issued a hurricane warning for a section of the Texas coast from Baffin Bay to Sargent — an area that includes Corpus Christi Bay, Copany Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay and Matagorda Bay.

The National Weather Service issued a warning of “life-threatening storm surge” for the areas that include Corpus Christi, Rockport and Port Lavaca. Looking to assist, Gov. Greg Abbott dispatched emergency resources to the Coastal Bend region and to the Rio Grande Valley, where the governor is simultaneously sending more than 1,000 medical personnel to help fight the novel coronavirus, which has devastated South Texas.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New York Times reports on the crisis at London Embassy under Trump donor Woody Johnson

Published

44 mins ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

President's Donald Trump's Ambassador to the United Kingdon has worried diplomats for a pattern of "poor judgment" according to a bombshell report by The New York Times.

"Playing host at a small dinner on Tuesday night in honor of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the American ambassador to Britain, Robert Wood Johnson IV, told his guests that the wine was from President Trump’s vineyard in Virginia. He was serving it, he joked, even though it might be ethically improper," the newspaper reported. "The next day, Mr. Johnson was not making any more jokes about ethics. On Twitter, he insisted he had “followed the ethical rules and requirements of my office at all times” after The New York Times reported that at the president’s request, he had raised with a British official the idea of steering the British Open golf tournament to Mr. Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump ridiculed for pushing dubious poll numbers while departing for his NJ golf resort: ‘Who is he kidding?’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump bragged about his support among Republicans after departing the White House on Friday to spend the weekend at his Bedminster resort in New Jersey.

Without offering a source, Trump claimed he still has 96% support from Republicans, even as public polls have documented a decline in support as coronavirus pummels the country.

Here's some of what people were saying about Trump's claim:

https://twitter.com/itsJeffTiedrich/status/1286798257788772352

You don’t even have 96% approval in your own family.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image