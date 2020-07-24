WATCH: Arizona Democrats reveal extensive damage after their HQ burned in suspected arson attack

Democrats in Arizona’s largest county are fundraising to rebuild after a devastating fire on Thursday evening.

“Investigators believe a fire that caused extensive damage to the state Democratic Party headquarters early Friday in downtown Phoenix was intentionally set,” the Arizona Republic reports. “Heavy smoke and fire were billowing from the building around 1 a.m. near Central Avenue and Thomas Road as Phoenix firefighters arrived on scene. They quickly entered the building to search for persons and began a fire attack to put out the flames, according to officials.”

The party released video on Friday from inside the structure.

Our building has been completely ruined. The authorities are continuing their investigation and are labeling this as arson. We are saddened by this act of violence but not deterred. We will flip #MaricopaCounty blue this November. pic.twitter.com/QyPC5C0PWt — Maricopa County Democrats (@MaricopaDems) July 24, 2020

“Phoenix Fire Investigation Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigators were investigating the fire. Phoenix police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said the incident is being investigated as an arson based on evidence discovered at the scene,” the newspaper reported.

Here are additional images from the scene:

Devastated.

We lost our side of the building at the Maricopa County Democratic Party. The fire completely destroyed everything.

Heartbreaking. @MaricopaDems pic.twitter.com/GGvnzVkWCl — Steven Slugocki (@Slugocki) July 24, 2020

At @MaricopaDems HQ.

Terrible to see all the work of so many dedicated Americans burn like this.

But the election goes on! VOTE!#Vote#ProtectDemocracy pic.twitter.com/ElMW8hlAlw — Adrian Fontes (@Adrian_Fontes) July 24, 2020

"It's very, very upsetting. It's been a very difficult morning." Here's my live interview with @MaricopaDems Chairman, Steven @Slugocki on #12News from earlier this morning. Talking about the fire at AZ Democratic Party HQ overnight. Cause remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/bhHPBcjYyf — JenWahl12News (@JenWahl12News) July 24, 2020