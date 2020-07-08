WATCH: City councilman in Indiana faces angry backlash over rant about gays, the Bible and Black Lives Matter

Quantcast
City councilman in Indiana faces angry backlash over rant about gays, the Bible and Black Lives Matter

July 8, 2020

An Indiana councilman is in hot water after he made comments that disparaged the LGBT community and the Black Lives Matter movement, ABC57 reports.

“You talk… LGB … you talking gay people,” La Porte Councilman Roger Galloway said on Monday. “Stuff like that? Do you know that is against the bible? Anybody ever read the bible?”

“Let’s wake up and take care of everybody in our community,” he continued. “Our whole country. I don’t understand Black lives matter I probably never will but it’s for all of us, Okay? That’s my comment.”

The backlash was swift. One of those speaking out against Galloway’s comments was La Porte’s mayor, Tom Dermody.

“People can do what they need to do outside of here, but in here we represent the city of La Porte and we’re excited to do that, and we are welcoming for everybody here in La Porte,” he said.

“That’s not who we are and that’s not what La Porte is,” Dermody added.

According to ‘Out in La Porte’ member, Elissa Affeld, Galloway’s comments “just further solidified that our city needs a better diversity training.”

Other council members rebuked Galloway’s comments as well, one of whom was Councilwoman Laura Cutler, who said Galloway’s “offensive, intolerant behavior is unacceptable and insulting. His behavior is the antithesis of all we are trying to accomplish as an inclusive community.”

Galloway himself ended up issuing an apology, saying “La Porte is a welcoming community and my remarks did not reflect that.”

“My personal opinions and beliefs should never get in the way of my ability to represent our community as a whole,” he said. “The LGBTQ representatives from the meeting have agreed to meet with me in the coming days. I am grateful for their willingness to have a conversation so I can learn more and develop a better understanding.”

Watch the video below. The exchange begins at around the 12:00 mark:

