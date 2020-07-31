Quantcast
WATCH: Dem lawmaker gets Fauci to debunk Trump’s COVID-19 claims one by one

Published

16 mins ago

on

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on Friday got Dr. Anthony Fauci to shoot down some of the most outlandish claims about the novel coronavirus made by President Donald Trump and other conservatives.

During rapid-fire questioning, Raskin listed off pieces of what he described as “propaganda” about the disease and asked Fauci to answer whether each piece was true.

“Are children almost immune to the disease?” he asked, referring to a false claim about the disease.

“Okay, be a little more precise,” Fauci replied. “Do children get infected? Yes, they do.”

Fauci then acknowledged that hundreds of thousands of children have been infected by the disease so far, which is a long way from “almost immune.”

“Is COVID-19 going to magically disappear, Dr. Fauci?” Raskin asked, referring to Trump’s failed prediction from earlier in the year that the virus would disappear by the summer.

“I do not believe it would disappear because it’s such a highly transmissible virus,” Fauci replied.

“Does wearing a mask give people COVID-19?” he asked, referring to a claim by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) that he only got infected with the virus after he started wearing a mask more often.

“No, not to my knowledge,” Fauci said.

“Should people take hydroxychloroquine as a cure for COVID-19?” Raskin asked.

“The overwhelming cumulative evidence of properly conducted randomized controlled trials indicate no therapeutic efficacy for hydroxychloroquine,” Fauci said.

“Can people cure themselves of COVID-19 by injecting themselves with disinfectant or bleach?” he asked.

“No,” the doctor replied.

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
