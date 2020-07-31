WATCH: Dem lawmaker gets Fauci to debunk Trump’s COVID-19 claims one by one

“Okay, be a little more precise,” Fauci replied. “Do children get infected? Yes, they do.”
Fauci then acknowledged that hundreds of thousands of children have been infected by the disease so far, which is a long way from “almost immune.”
“Is COVID-19 going to magically disappear, Dr. Fauci?” Raskin asked, referring to Trump’s failed prediction from earlier in the year that the virus would disappear by the summer.
“I do not believe it would disappear because it’s such a highly transmissible virus,” Fauci replied.
“Does wearing a mask give people COVID-19?” he asked, referring to a claim by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) that he only got infected with the virus after he started wearing a mask more often.
“No, not to my knowledge,” Fauci said.
“Should people take hydroxychloroquine as a cure for COVID-19?” Raskin asked.
“The overwhelming cumulative evidence of properly conducted randomized controlled trials indicate no therapeutic efficacy for hydroxychloroquine,” Fauci said.
“Can people cure themselves of COVID-19 by injecting themselves with disinfectant or bleach?” he asked.
“No,” the doctor replied.
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) played to the cameras Friday morning as he bullied, belittled, and attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci during a House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee hearing on the coronavirus crisis.
Jordan tried to politicize the immunologist and public health official's testimony – and tried get Fauci, who has served for decades as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), to say that the federal government should shut down the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests under the guise of combatting the pandemic.
"Do protests increase the spread of the virus?" Jordan pointedly asked.