WATCH: Drunk CEO brags about his wealth as he spews racist slurs at California bartender
During her shift this Tuesday night at a bar in Fresno, California, Rebecca Hernandez found herself on the receiving end of racist slurs from an intoxicated man. Since she was with only one other co-worker in the bar and feared for her safety, she took out her phone and started recording the incident on video.
“You’re a dark-haired dumbass, sand-n****r motherf*cker,” the man said to her.
“You’re going to be on the internet,” Hernandez told the man, who identified himself in the video as Jason Wood.
“No honey, I drive the internet,” he responded.
Hernandez posted the video to Instagram, where it’s garnered thousands of views.
According to GVWire, Wood was refusing to wear a mask throughout the evening and became belligerent when Hernandez asked him to close out his tab.
After Hernandez called security, Wood said, “I’m leaving, don’t worry about me. Don’t worry about me, Saudi Arabia.”
When she asked if he was calling her Saudi Arabian, Wood said, “You’re f*cking stupid like they are.”
As it turns out, Wood is the president and CEO of the digital marketing firm Actionable Insights. Speaking to the Sacramento Bee, Wood acknowledged that he was drunk and was remorseful for his actions, saying that he had “blacked out” during the incident.
“I feel awful about the whole thing,” Wood said. “We had seven or eight beers. It knocked me out. I don’t remember any of that. When I saw the video, my jaw just dropped. I was a jerk.”
Watch the video below:
Last night Jason Wood came into the bar I work at with a group of friends. I knew that after the 5th time of trying to enforce a mask policy, which he never wore, this person was going to be an issue. After using the bathroom I walked in on my coworker attempting to cut him off. Jason, was very persistent which is something we see a lot. My coworker did everything right but after hearing no several times Jason starts to get aggressive. He starts trying to bribe us, saying that he will give us $100 dollars if we just poured him a beer. We politely decline his money and stand our ground. He of course did not like this. Two female bartenders telling a middle aged white man he can't have something he wants and he can't buy it either must have really hurt his ego. At this point, being the most experienced in the industry and dealing with cutting customers off I step forward and address the situation head on. This is where things take a turn and being a person of color comes into the conversation. I closeout Jasons tab and tell him to please leave the bar and that we could care less about the tip he promised us. I then become extremely uncomfortable and start to feel unsafe so I begin to record him. Like so many others, we are tasked with filming our own abuse to prove that it actually happened. He threatened to ruin my life and take down my place of work. In the video you can hear him call me a “dark haired sand ni**er” and claims that I’m “stupid like Saudi Arabians”. See, without any indoor bar seating there is no one around and people have become more comfortable being their real self around us. For Jason Wood, it clearly is rascist. This man claims to “run the internet” and as the CEO and President of Actionable Insights, there probably won’t be any consequences for his racist actions. But I hope sharing this can be a lesson to others, it doesn’t matter how much money or power you think you have, it clearly can’t buy you dignity. And for others working in the service industry dealing with the COVID-19 mask enforcement and emboldened racists, don’t be afraid to stand up to these people, you are human first and foremost and no one deserves to be treated this way.