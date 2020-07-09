WATCH: Fast food manager curses at father who asked her to put a mask on while preparing his food

An incident at a fast food drive-thru in New York on July 4 was captured on video, showing a family engaged in a confrontation with a restaurant manager who apparently wasn’t wearing a mask, News12 reports.

Brandon Trotta says he took his kids to Dairy Queen when he saw several employees inside not wearing masks.

“I saw the person preparing our Blizzards not wearing a mask so I told the cashier that I’m not going to take those and I asked if they could remake them wearing a mask,” he told News 12.

WATCH: A father says what started out as a pre-fireworks trip for Blizzards at @DairyQueen on #July4th turned into a confrontation over masks. FULL STORY: https://t.co/3EuEQpCpkq pic.twitter.com/NSmVPSh3xE — News12 (@News12) July 8, 2020

Trotta’s inquiry turned into confrontation with the manager, who cursed at him and gave him the middle finger.

“When I asked for my money back she said, ‘Give him his f*cking money back’ and slammed the door and gave us middle fingers as we drove away,” he said.

Dairy Queen released a statement saying they had “immediately suspended the employee who made the lewd gesture” and are retraining employees on “proper mask wearing.”

“Upon completing the investigation, we demoted the employee from her manager role and are providing her with additional training,” the statement read.

