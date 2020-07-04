WATCH: Florida beachgoer pushes new conspiracy theory of how COVID-19 got to the United States

On Saturday, a viral video showed Jacksonville, Florida attorney Dan Uhlfelder — famous for touring Florida’s beaches in a Grim Reaper costume to protest lax COVID-19 safeguards — confronting a beachgoer.

The other man offered a novel conspiracy theory of how the virus spread to the United States: that former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter were behind the whole thing.

“Biden and Hunter went over to China, and then brought it back,” said the man.

“Let me get this straight,” said Uhlfelder. “So Hunter Biden and Joe Biden went to China, and did they create the virus, or…?”

“No, they didn’t create it,” said the man.

“So, like, they put it in a tube and brought it back?” said Uhlfelder. “How did they do it, they got it themselves, and then injected someone?”

“No, no, no,” said the man. “This is the Democratic Party trying to overthrow Donald Trump.”

“Okay, where did you learn that?” asked Uhlfelder.

“Just — just by being alive,” said the man. “I’m 63 years old.”

Florida is currently experiencing one of the most dramatic outbreaks of COVID-19 in the United States, with 11,458 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Watch the whole exchange below:

Florida man tells “grim reaper” that Joe and Hunter Biden went to China and brought the coronavirus back with them. pic.twitter.com/0NkRojoxLe — Travis Akers (@travisakers) July 4, 2020