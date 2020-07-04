WATCH: Florida beachgoer pushes new conspiracy theory of how COVID-19 got to the United States

On Saturday, a viral video showed Jacksonville, Florida attorney Dan Uhlfelder — famous for touring Florida’s beaches in a Grim Reaper costume to protest lax COVID-19 safeguards — confronting a beachgoer.
The other man offered a novel conspiracy theory of how the virus spread to the United States: that former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter were behind the whole thing.
“Biden and Hunter went over to China, and then brought it back,” said the man.
“Let me get this straight,” said Uhlfelder. “So Hunter Biden and Joe Biden went to China, and did they create the virus, or…?”
“No, they didn’t create it,” said the man.
“So, like, they put it in a tube and brought it back?” said Uhlfelder. “How did they do it, they got it themselves, and then injected someone?”
“No, no, no,” said the man. “This is the Democratic Party trying to overthrow Donald Trump.”
“Okay, where did you learn that?” asked Uhlfelder.
“Just — just by being alive,” said the man. “I’m 63 years old.”
Florida is currently experiencing one of the most dramatic outbreaks of COVID-19 in the United States, with 11,458 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.
Watch the whole exchange below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.