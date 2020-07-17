Quantcast
WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis supports people exercising at the gym as COVID-19 defense

Published

1 min ago

on

Florida’s Republican governor praised excercise as a coronavirus defense while explaining why he would not close the state’s gyms despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In terms of the gyms, we’ve not had a lot of problems with that and so, that’s not something that I’m going to close. Partially because if you look — you talk to any physician — particularly the people that are under 50, if you’re in good shape, you know, you have a very, very low likelihood of ending up in significant condition as a result of the coronavirus,” Ron DeSantis argued.

“I mean, the people that they’re seeing in there have overwhelmingly uncontrolled comorbidities, a lot of folks have hypertension, diabetes, are very morbidly obese,” he argued. “And so, I think, taking that option away for people to be healthy just doesn’t make sense.”

Watch:


‘Donald Trump’s secret police’: Portland fears a federal ‘occupying army’ violating citizens’ constitutional rights

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

Portland, Oregon has had numerous protests and demonstrations since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, the vast majority of which have been nonviolent. But some protesters have experienced detentions by federal law enforcement even though they were never charged with anything, and the detentions — according to Washington Post reporter Katie Shepherd — are raising civil liberties concerns.

One such detention in Portland, Shepherd reports, involved 29-year-old activist Mark Pettibone — who decided to run after some men wearing military fatigues emerged from an unmarked gray minivan. Pettibone told the Post that when he first saw the men, he feared they were far-right extremists who wanted to harass protesters. Unable to get away from them, Pettibone surrendered and was detained, searched, taken to a federal courthouse and kept in a holding cell.

Ivanka Trump ripped by the Lincoln Project: ‘Can’t feed your kids? Let them eat cake’

Published

54 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

First daughter and senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump is the target of a hard-hitting new ad from the Lincoln Project.

The ad focuses on a new ad campaign Ivanka is backing that tells unemployed Americans to "find something new." She has been blasted as "America’s Marie Antoinette" for the remarks.

Breonna Taylor was alive after being shot by cops — but received no medical attention for 20 minutes: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

According to a new report from the Courier Journal, after three Louisville police officers fired more than 20 bullets into Breonna Taylor's apartment, striking her five times, she remained alive for at least 5 minutes but no one made an effort to save her.

Her boyfriend Kenneth Walker said she was alive for at least 5 minutes as he called her mom and yelled for help.

"[Police are] yelling like, 'Come out, come out,' and I'm on the phone with her (mom). I'm still yelling help because she's over here coughing and, like, I'm just freaking out," Walker said in police interview hours after the shooting.

