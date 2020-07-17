WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis supports people exercising at the gym as COVID-19 defense

Florida’s Republican governor praised excercise as a coronavirus defense while explaining why he would not close the state’s gyms despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In terms of the gyms, we’ve not had a lot of problems with that and so, that’s not something that I’m going to close. Partially because if you look — you talk to any physician — particularly the people that are under 50, if you’re in good shape, you know, you have a very, very low likelihood of ending up in significant condition as a result of the coronavirus,” Ron DeSantis argued.

“I mean, the people that they’re seeing in there have overwhelmingly uncontrolled comorbidities, a lot of folks have hypertension, diabetes, are very morbidly obese,” he argued. “And so, I think, taking that option away for people to be healthy just doesn’t make sense.”

Watch: