WATCH: Florida sheriff invokes God to justify recruiting local gun owners to put down ‘lawless’ protesters

A sheriff in Florida on Wednesday posted a video that warned Black Lives Matters protesters that he would give them “all the pain” they wanted if they created a ruckus in his county.

In the video, Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels stands before a group of officers and issues a stark warning to any outside agitators who come into the county to commit acts of violence or vandalism.

“The second that you step out from under the protection of the Constitution, we’ll be waiting on you, and we’ll give you everything you want,” he said. “All the publicity, all the pain, all the glamour and glory.”

Daniels then said he was prepared to take things a step further if he and his fellow officers were unable to handle the protesters.

“If we can’t handle you, I’ll exercise the power and authority as the sheriff, and I’ll make special deputies of every lawful gun owner in this county and I’ll deputize them for this one purpose to stand in the gap between lawlessness and civility,” he said. “That’s what we’re sworn to do. That’s what we’re going to do. You’ve been warned.”

Daniels also frequently invoked God to justify his actions.

“God is absent from the media’s message or Black Lives Matter or any other group that’s making themselves a spectacle disrupting what we know to be our quality of life in this country,” he said. “In this day and time, God is raising up men and women just like the folks standing behind me who will have strong backbones and will stand in the gap between lawlessness and the citizenry we’re sworn to protect.”

Watch the full video below.