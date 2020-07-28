WATCH: Jerry Nadler scolds Republicans for refusing to wear face masks during hearings

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) on Tuesday reprimanded Republican colleagues for not wearing face masks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing featuring Attorney General Bill Barr.

In between questioners at the hearing, Nadler called out Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Mike Johnson (R-LA) for removing their masks during times when they were not recognized to speak.

“I would remind Mr. Jordan, Mr. Biggs, and Mr. Johnson to stop violating the rules of the committee, to stop violating the safety of the members of the committee, to stop holding themselves out as not caring by refusing to wear their masks,” Nadler said.

“Is it permissible to drink a sip of water?” Jordan asked.

“It is not permissible!” Nadler fired back.

The three maskless Republicans continued talking, at which point Nadler banged down his gavel.

