WATCH: Jerry Nadler scolds Republicans for refusing to wear face masks during hearings
Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) on Tuesday reprimanded Republican colleagues for not wearing face masks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing featuring Attorney General Bill Barr.
In between questioners at the hearing, Nadler called out Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Mike Johnson (R-LA) for removing their masks during times when they were not recognized to speak.
“I would remind Mr. Jordan, Mr. Biggs, and Mr. Johnson to stop violating the rules of the committee, to stop violating the safety of the members of the committee, to stop holding themselves out as not caring by refusing to wear their masks,” Nadler said.
“Is it permissible to drink a sip of water?” Jordan asked.
“It is not permissible!” Nadler fired back.
The three maskless Republicans continued talking, at which point Nadler banged down his gavel.
Watch the video below.
Breaking Banner
Anti-maskers bludgeon Trader Joe’s employee in the head with a wooden paddle: police
Two men are being accused of assaulting multiple Trader Joe's employees earlier this month after they went into the grocery store and refused to wear face masks.
Vice News reports that the New York Police Department has arrest two men who allegedly went into a Trader Joe's two weeks ago at close to midnight and began physically attacking workers who asked them to wear masks while in the store.
"One of the customers ripped a mask off the face of the employee who asked them to wear masks, pummeled an employee over the head with a wooden paddle, and pulled the hair of a third worker, according to the police spokesperson," reports Vice News. "The employee who was pummeled with the wooden paddle (used by Trader Joe's cashiers to signal that they're ready to checkout a new customer), started bleeding from their head and had to go to the hospital."
2020 Election
Lincoln Project ‘Trump virus’ ad leads to outpouring of stories about what the president’s bungling has cost Americans
Using a new ad from the Lincoln Project that reminds viewers what they have lost because Donald Trump bungled the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Rick Wilson -- one of the founders of Never Trumper PAC -- asked his Twitter followers to share how the deadly health crisis has impacted their lives.
Re-labeling the novel coronavirus as the "Trump virus" Wilson asked, "Share your stories of what COVID has taken from you," which led to a flood of stories about not being with loved ones when they passed, inability to visit elderly parents and one person having to decide whether to put a beloved pet down early over fears of not being able to be there at the end due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Breaking Banner
Maskless man arrested after threatening Black grocery store worker during racist meltdown
A man in Hope Mills, North Carolina, was arrested by police after a video circulated social media showing him yelling racial slurs at a Black grocery store employee, The Fayetteville Observer reported.
Eric Shane Cahoon, 41, was arrested on Monday and charged with ethnic intimidation, disorderly conduct by abusive language, communicating threats, intoxicated and disruptive behavior, and second-degree trespassing.
The video was captured by a customer in a local Food Lion store. During the confrontation, Cahoon calls the worker a racial slur and repeatedly challenges him to fight.