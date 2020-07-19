WATCH LIVE: Presidential wannabe Kanye West holds campaign rally in South Carolina
Musical artist Kanye West will reportedly announce his bid for president of the United States at a campaign event in Charleston, S.C. on Sunday.
The rally is only open to registered guests who sign a COVID-19 waiver.
The event was expected to begin at 5 p.m.
Watch the video below.
