WATCH LIVE: Presidential wannabe Kanye West holds campaign rally in South Carolina

Published

1 min ago

on

Musical artist Kanye West will reportedly announce his bid for president of the United States at a campaign event in Charleston, S.C. on Sunday.

The rally is only open to registered guests who sign a COVID-19 waiver.

The event was expected to begin at 5 p.m.

Watch the video below.

Federal agents target pregnant woman with flash bang during Moms Against Police Brutality protest

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

A startling scene developed outside of the courthouse in Portland, Oregon this weekend when Moms Against Police Brutality were peacefully protesting.

According to a report from the New York Times who covered the attack on the mothers they were fired on by teargas and flashbangs. Some of the moms were even visibly pregnant.

"The arrival of a more aggressive federal presence came after President Trump, who at one point called on states to 'dominate' protesters, directed federal agencies to increase their presence to protect federal properties, including statues and monuments that have at times been the target of protesters," said the Times." Mr. Trump said last week that he had sent personnel to Portland because 'the locals couldn't handle it.'"

Activism

‘You aren’t nobody’: White man refusing to wear mask berates Black security guard

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

A white man was caught on video refusing to wear a mask and insisting that a Black security guard was "nobody."

Video of the incident, which was said to have occurred at a convenience store in Colorado, was shared on Twitter on Sunday.

In the video, the would-be customer can be heard arguing with a security guard about wearing a mask. The guard refuses to allow the man to enter the store without a mask.

"Get out of my way," the customer demands. "I'm going to step by you. It's not your building. It's not your store."

"Don't get in my face," the customer warns as he stands inches from the guard. "Back up! Back up!"

2020 Election

Trump ridiculed after 5 cognitive questions he called ‘very hard’ during Fox News interview are revealed

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

During his combative interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace, Donald Trump defended his boast that he "aced" a test he was given by doctors to test his cognitive abilities by stating that the last five questions were "very hard" and that he doubted the Wallace would be able to answer them.

That led internet sleuths to look up those five questions that the president assigned a high degree of difficulty and, as the Daily Beast's Julia Davis tweeted (along with an image also published by the Las Vegas Sun), the test taker would be asked ” “What day is it?” and “Where are you?”

