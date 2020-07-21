Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH LIVE: Troubled Trump eyes campaign reset with return to coronavirus briefings

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump will resume regular televised coronavirus briefings Tuesday in a possibly fraught bid to restore his standing with US voters who accuse him of badly fumbling the pandemic response.

Early in the crisis that has now left more than 140,000 people dead in the United States and triggered mass unemployment, Trump appeared almost daily in the White House briefing room.

ADVERTISEMENT

But those primetime appearances often became rambling, combative sessions in which the president acted more like he was at a campaign rally than a briefing on a national crisis. They ended abruptly in late April after Trump was mocked for musing on the potential for injecting coronavirus patients with disinfectant.

Now, with polls showing Trump headed for election defeat against Democrat Joe Biden and more than two thirds of Americans mistrusting him on the coronavirus, he hopes to seize back control of the narrative.

The White House plan is for Trump to keep sessions brief and to the point, emphasizing positive news on vaccine development and his proposals for economic recovery — without getting sidetracked into his usual monologues about enemies, the unfairness of the media, and pet medical theories.

“These will be very newsy briefings with a lot of information … the American people will hear,” spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told the “Fox & Friends” news show Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his own preview, Trump said Monday that he’d be explaining how “we’re doing very well in so many different ways.”

“I think it’s a great way to get information out to the public,” he told reporters.

The question as always with Trump — a real estate billionaire who became president in his first ever attempt at running for office — is whether he will stay on message.

ADVERTISEMENT

Medicine or politics?

It is not yet known whether he will appear alongside medical experts, particularly the renowned infectious diseases doctor Anthony Fauci, who has won widespread national trust for his straightforward assessments on COVID-19.

“You’ll have to tune in to see,” McEnany replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are still figuring that out,” Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Tuesday on CBS.

With the virus now tearing through Republican-led states like Florida and Texas, Trump’s sunny and often factually challenged assessments of the COVID-19 crisis are wearing thin even among his own voters.

After months of mocking the use of masks and encouraging libertarian and Republican protesters who claim that mask rules infringe their civil liberties, Trump on Monday tweeted a picture of himself with his face covered — and called it “patriotic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet Trump’s pivot to appearing to take the disease more seriously has limits. Just this Sunday on Fox News, he repeated in an interview one of his favorite claims: that the virus will “disappear” by itself.

Reminded that the disease is only gaining strength, with no end in sight, Trump insisted: “I’ll be right eventually.”

The other question is whether Trump will resist using the live television limelight to dive into election politics — something that could backfire with Americans worried about their health.

He trails Biden in all polls and is retooling his campaign to an ever-darker message in which he tries to paint the Democrat as backed by anarchists and Venezuelan-style socialists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s Twitter feed Tuesday gave an indication of his divided attention.

On one hand there was the upbeat tweet: “Tremendous progress being made on Vaccines and Therapeutics!!!”

And on the other, the evidence-free, alarming claim — shocking for a sitting president — that the election in which he is forecast to lose will be rigged.

“Mail-In Voting, unless changed by the courts, will lead to the most CORRUPT ELECTION in our Nation’s History! #RIGGEDELECTION.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Black man violently arrested in Walmart after ‘test riding a bike’ he purchased and telling strangers ‘he hopes they have a great day’

Published

1 min ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

Video shows a black shopper in a Pennsylvania Walmart being hogtied and tased by police after he bought a bicycle for his son, toofab.com reports.

The man, identified as Stanley, can be seen in the footage being tackled to the ground by cops inside the store, despite pointing out to them that he had a receipt.

"Why are you doing this to me? I paid for my stuff! I have a receipt! Please stop! I didn't do anything wrong!" the man shouts.

"You didn't have to do this!" he continues. "Somebody please tell me why these cops are doing this to me."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Lincoln Project trolls Trump by adding laugh track to disastrous Chris Wallace interview

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

The conservatives at the Never-Trumper Lincoln Project took a big jab at the president on Tuesday with a new ad that makes fun of the president's interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace -- turning it into a comedy complete with a laugh track.

In the minute and a half commercial, Wallace's questions are matched up with a bewildered-looking Trump as a simulated "studio audience" laughs at his bumbling in an episode of "Trumpfeld."

You can watch below:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Is televised conflict the goal?’ Comey warns Trump trying to provoke violence with armed crackdown on protests

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

Former FBI director James Comey recoiled from images of federal agents operating in unmarked uniforms against protesters in Portland -- and warned the crackdown won't stop there.

Comey conceded that he's not sure the federal forces are operating unlawfully, but he said in a new Washington Post column that the operation was a dreadful error that undermined public confidence in law enforcement and would provoke senseless violence.

"With some protesters itching for street confrontations with officers in full tactical gear, federal officials are giving a small group of violent people what they want," Comey wrote, "and they are giving the citizens of Portland — and the rest of us, no matter our politics — what we don’t want: the specter of unconstrained and anonymous force from a central government authority. It has been the stuff of American nightmares since 1776."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image