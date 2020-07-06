WATCH: Man falsely claims to be Navy SEAL while waving gun at Black homeowner during racist tirade

Joseph Fucheck was caught on video spewing a racist tirade while waving a gun at a Black homeowner Miami. He also made a point to brag about his Purple Heart medal that he claims he received as a Navy SEAL, but according to police who later searched his home, his claims are fake.
“Fucheck, 58, has been masquerading as a Navy SEAL for years, adding another twist in the strange story that made headlines across the country,” the Miami Herald reports. “The Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce, which maintains paperwork for all SEALs since World War II, has no record of him. A real retired Navy SEAL, who tried confronting Fucheck a few years ago, called the man’s bogus dress uniform a ‘total and complete mess.'”
Even Fucheck’s daughter is saying his claims of military valor are fake.
“He’s a narcissist,” she told the Miami Herald. “He just has to be the center of attention.”
Fucheck drove a Jeep with a license plate specially designated for Purple Heart recipients — a tag that one can receive only if they submit legitimate military record to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
Fucheck remains in jail and has been charged with aggravated assault with prejudice, making his actions a possible “hate-crime” which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Watch a report on the story below, via CBS Miami:
