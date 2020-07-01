Quantcast
WATCH: Mark Cuban mocks Sean Hannity to his face over his pathetic ‘softball’ interviews of the president

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News’ Sean Hannity has been ridiculed on both the left and the right for his obsequious coverage of Donald Trump’s presidency, and Hannity was as obsequious as ever when he interviewed the president during a recent townhall event — a fact that billionaire investor Mark Cuban didn’t hesitate to point out during a Tuesday night, June 30 appearance on Hannity’s show.

Cuban noted how badly Trump performed during the townhall, stressing that even softball questions from Hannity were too challenging for the president. The billionaire asserted, “Sean, you gave Donald Trump the ultimate softball question, and he couldn’t answer it.” And Hannity’s pathetic response was attacking former Vice President Joe Biden — not offering any critical analysis of Trump.

“Joe Biden’s lost it,” Hannity told Cuban. “He doesn’t have a fastball, a curveball, or a slow pitch. Come on, Mark.”

But Cuban persisted in giving Trump the type of critical analysis that Hannity is incapable of.

“Come on, you know Donald Trump can’t answer your questions,” Cuban shot back. “You and every Fox News interviewer gives him the easiest questions, and he can’t answer them. Why is that, Sean?”

Fox News does, on occasion, offer some critical analysis of Trump from the right. But it typically comes from Chris Wallace (who Trump has railed against on Twitter) or the libertarian Judge Andrew Napolitano — not sycophants like Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham.

Trump’s ‘psychological illness’ and ‘disabling instability’ make him unfit for a second term: conservative

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

In June 2016, Never Trumper Richard North Patterson wrote a scathing HuffPost article asserting that Donald Trump was mentally unfit to serve as president of the United States. And four years later, Patterson revisits that subject in an equally scathing article for The Bulwark — stressing that Trump’s “psychological illness” and “disabling instability” have greatly affected his presidency and make him unfit for a second term.

‘Dereliction of duty’: Pompeo and Trump slammed by national security expert for downplaying Russian bounties

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

Speaking on MSNBC this Wednesday, national security expert Mieke Eoyang addressed the White House's deflections over the bombshell story about Russia placing bounties on the heads of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. According to reports, President Trump was briefed on the bounties, but never held Russia accountable.

Eoyang said that considering the statement from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other developments since the story broke, it's obvious that Trump "was not taking the concern for the lives of our troops seriously" and clearly did not utilize the intelligence community to get to the bottom of what happened "given all the time he had with this information."

GOP campaign arm praises QAnon-supporting restaurateur who pulled off Colorado upset

Published

48 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

On Wednesday, National Republican Congressional Committee chairman Tom Emmer congratulated Lauren Boebert for her upset primary win against Colorado GOP Congressman Scott Tipton in the state's 3rd Congressional District.

"This is a Republican seat and will remain a Republican seat as Nancy Pelosi and senior House Democrats continue peddling their radical conspiracy theories and radical cancel culture," wrote Emmer. "With Lauren's win, we now have more female candidates than at any other point in the history of the Republican Party and that is a point that should be celebrated."

NRCC Chairman @tomemmer statement on the #CO03 primary election: pic.twitter.com/Nf4L5SgIhS

