WATCH: Maskless woman gets in Texas musician’s face over denied song request

During his outdoor show, Texas musician Clayton Gardner had a woman approach him and request a song. But she was a little too close to him for comfort and has asked her to make her request from seven feet away. But as the Dallas News points out, she instead grabbed his bandana and seemingly tried to cough on his neck.

The incident was captured on video and posted to Facebook.

“In a matter of seconds this lady took that away from me. I was honestly shocked and pretty defenseless sitting there holding my guitar,” Gardner wrote. “The audience was equally as shocked. I’m outraged by her behavior and the behavior of many others in our world today. I would much rather be at home but unfortunately I have to play some gigs to pay my bills, just like the rest of you.”

In a subsequent Facebook post, Gardner asked people not to make his post political.

“I‘m apparently a crazy liberal because I wear a mask..Just insanity,” he wrote. “I shared it because I am tired of seeing people act like this.”

Also says the woman offered an apology, which he accepted.

“I accept her apology,” he said. “She made a mistake, and we’ve all made mistakes, and I think that it’s OK to show her a little grace and forgiveness.”

Watch the video below: