WATCH: Maskless woman harasses Hispanic landscaper for doing his job and demands to see his ‘papers’

Juan Andrade, who has worked for a landscaping company for 10 years in Rancho Mirage, California, was confronted by a woman demanding to see his immigration papers in an incident that he captured on video.

“Like any other complex I was just doing the work for all of them, mowing the lawn. I passed by her apartment and when I turned around to do the second round that’s when I saw her standing,” Andrade told NBC Palm Springs.

In the video, the woman continues to harass Andrade while not wearing a mask, ignoring his requests to adhere to social distancing.

“Can you show me your papers?” the woman says.

“Can you move away?” Andrade tells her.

As the woman continues to demand to see his papers, he asks her, “Are you immigration?”

Speaking to NBC Palm Springs, immigration lawyer Megan Beaman Jacinto says the woman’s motives amounted to nothing less than intimidation.

“Unless you are law enforcement, but aside from that, they are using that conversation as just another way to intimidate and create objects out of human beings who appear to be different from them,” Jacinto said.

Watch the video below:

#Viral #RanchoMirage woman harasses gardener who was just doing his job. Continues to move towards him without a mask and no social distance. She then demands to see “his papers.” pic.twitter.com/9Z8AoZVy5r — Regina Yurrita (@Regilynnn) July 16, 2020