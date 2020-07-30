WATCH: New Lincoln Project video imagines a Republican waking up after a three-year coma
The Lincoln Project, the group of top former GOP strategists seeking to remove Donald Trump and his supporters from office, has released a new video for the 2020 presidential campaign.
The video is not a 30 or 60-second ad as is traditional in elections but is a short film that lasts over six minutes.
Directed by Jon Turteltaub, the video imagines a young Republican waking up from a three-year coma and being updated by his family about Trump illegally paying off a porn star, Mexico not paying for the wall, Trump praising white nationalists after the fatal Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally and his administration’s failed response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It would be funny if it wasn’t so true,” Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson said. “Republican Senators are doing the same mental gymnastics to justify their support of Trump. But no one is laughing.”
Watch:
