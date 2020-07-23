WATCH: Non-resisting man hits head on concrete after cop body slams him — and then kneels on his neck

A police watchdog group in Alberta, Canada, is investigating an incident where a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer slammed a man to the concrete, causing him to hit his head, the CBC reports.

Police were called to a Sherwood Park coffee shop over reports of an intoxicated man, who police then asked to leave the area. Video filmed by witnesses shows the officer approach the man, and then immediately executing a trip-style takedown that causes the man’s head to smack the concrete. He can be seen bleeding soon afterward. At no point in the video does the man seem to resist.

“What did I tell you?” the officer says as he handcuffs the man.

“Oh, my god, he’s bleeding. Hey, he’s bleeding!” a voice shouts from a nearby apartment building.

“Really?” the officer responds. “I’m aware.”

The man, identified only as “Mike,” said he has no memory of the arrest but added that he has bleeding on his brain. Mike admitted to reporters that he was intoxicated at the time.

Alberta RCMP said the incident is “under review.”

Watch the video below: