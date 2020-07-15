WATCH: Oklahoma governor makes false claims about the CDC guidelines — then he tested positive for COVID-19

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) is the first governor to test positive for COVID-19, which isn’t a shock given his confusion about the Center for Disease Control guidelines.
Back in May, when Oklahoma was entering Phase 2 of the reopening plan, Stitt celebrated the reopening of a gym in Oklahoma City where people were working out without masks.
“I asked him about his choice to not wear a mask,” said a KOCO reporter.
“Well, you know, CDC requirements, they say, wear a mask unless you keep social distance,” Stitt said incorrectly. “So we’ve seen a few people with masks, but for the most part people are social distancing.”
The CDC advocating wearing a mask even if you are social distancing six feet apart.
“We have it in Oklahoma, so we have to maintain our vigilance and our social distancing, but the goal was to never have zero cases before we start measurably reopening,” he also said.
About a month later, Stitt was shaking President Donald Trump’s hand as he arrived in Tulsa. On July 15, Stitt confessed that he had COVID-19.
See the video below:
