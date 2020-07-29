WATCH: Portland gas station threatens to call police on Black man for trying to buy gas

An attendant at a gas station which was said to be in Portland, Oregon threatened to call the police on a Black man who was trying to buy gas.

In a video shared on Facebook by Dom DeWeese, a man can be heard asking the gas station attendant about purchasing fuel.

“Do you sell gas? This is a gas station,” the customer in the video asks.

“Do you want me to call the police?” the attendant replies. “We’ll do that.”

“I’m trying to understand how come I can’t get gas,” the customer says. “You’re not explaining to me why you are refusing to sell me gasoline.”

“You don’t watch the news?” the attendant asks.

“No, I don’t watch the news,” the customer notes.

The attendant then suggests that the customer is trying to buy gasoline to use in a riot.

“So are you picking and choosing who to sell gasoline to?” the customer presses.

“That’s right,” the attendant admits.

The gas station was identified by DeWeese as Jay’s Garage.

