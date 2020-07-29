WATCH: Portland gas station threatens to call police on Black man for trying to buy gas
An attendant at a gas station which was said to be in Portland, Oregon threatened to call the police on a Black man who was trying to buy gas.
In a video shared on Facebook by Dom DeWeese, a man can be heard asking the gas station attendant about purchasing fuel.
“Do you sell gas? This is a gas station,” the customer in the video asks.
“Do you want me to call the police?” the attendant replies. “We’ll do that.”
“I’m trying to understand how come I can’t get gas,” the customer says. “You’re not explaining to me why you are refusing to sell me gasoline.”
“You don’t watch the news?” the attendant asks.
“No, I don’t watch the news,” the customer notes.
The attendant then suggests that the customer is trying to buy gasoline to use in a riot.
“So are you picking and choosing who to sell gasoline to?” the customer presses.
“That’s right,” the attendant admits.
The gas station was identified by DeWeese as Jay’s Garage.
Watch the video below.
Video shows Black elementary students packed onto bus on first day of school in Indiana
Children in Clark County, Indiana were some of the first children in the nation to return to school in person on Wednesday.
Video shared by WDRB reporter Kevin Wheatley shows elementary school students with masks packed onto a bus. One student can be seen wearing a mask incorrectly. Most of the students appear to be Black.
Watch the video and read the reports below.
Buses are dropping off kids at Franklin Square Elementary for the first day of classes at @GCCSchools. pic.twitter.com/2HpdKdrHnt
Activism
‘Burn, loot and kill’: Alveda King clashes with Juan Williams on Fox News during John Lewis ceremony
Alveda King, the Trump-supporting niece of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., faced off against left-leaning Fox News host Juan Williams during a service for Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on Monday.
As Lewis' body was arriving at the U.S. Capitol, King and Williams disagreed about President Donald Trump's reaction to the recent protests in Portland, Oregon.
"The whole notion of race in this political moment, in this campaign is central, especially in the wake of the death of George Floyd and after the events of even this past weekend when we saw so much unrest on the streets of America," Williams explained.