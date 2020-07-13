Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Pro-Trump radio host fired after racist tirade against construction crew for speaking Spanish

Published

10 mins ago

on

New Hampshire pro-Trump radio host Dianna Ploss has been fired after she filmed herself harassing and berating a construction crew for speaking Spanish to one another.

According to the Daily Mail, Ploss was headed to work on July 10 when she passed by a construction crew and overheard a white worker speaking Spanish to his co-workers.

“Are you speaking English? It’s America. English. English. English,” she says to the workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ploss then tells the workers they “work for the state,” and that they “should be speaking English,” even though the worker say they work for a private company.

“Is anyone here illegal?’ she asks before repeating, “It is America. Speak English.”

At one point during the video, a Black man approaches Ploss and confronts her.

“Why are you harassing these people?” the man asks.

“Are they in America?’ … Then they should be speaking English,” she fires back before asking the man why he’s wearing a face mask.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later in the video, Ploss berates the man, saying, “He’s a Black man, and he’s gonna protect the brown man from this white woman who’s practicing white privilege because she happened to walk by and heard this guy talking to all these guys doing this work in Spanish.”

After her video went viral, a petition began circulating calling for her show to be removed from the airwaves, garnering over 6,000 signatures. On Sunday, radio station WSMN announced that Ploss was “no longer associated or affiliated in any way with WSMN.”

Watch the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Ex-RNC head laughs and ridicules Trump for falling flat on his face in his war with Fauci

Published

1 min ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC with host Ayman Mohyeldin, former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele burst out laughing and mocked Donald Trump over the White House's attempt to smear Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying it would likely boost the doctor's credibility and drag the president down even further.

Reacting to an NBC report that the Trump White House has created a tip sheet for reporters built to damage the top health official's reputation -- only for the press to instead focus on the fact that the White House is attempting to deflect responsibility for botching the COVID-19 health crisis -- Steele said Trump is losing the public relations war.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Pro-Trump radio host fired after racist tirade against construction crew for speaking Spanish

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

New Hampshire pro-Trump radio host Dianna Ploss has been fired after she filmed herself harassing and berating a construction crew for speaking Spanish to one another.

According to the Daily Mail, Ploss was headed to work on July 10 when she passed by a construction crew and overheard a white worker speaking Spanish to his co-workers.

"Are you speaking English? It's America. English. English. English," she says to the workers.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Judge Amy Berman Jackson orders review of Trump commutation of Roger Stone’s sentence

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

A federal judge on Monday ordered the Trump administration to turn over President Donald Trump's order commuting the sentence of longtime friend Roger Stone.

According to reports, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson has questions about whether Trump commuted Stone's parole along with his prison sentence.

"Judge Amy Berman Jackson wants to see Roger Stone's commutation paperwork, after questions have arisen about whether President Trump's clemency covers only Stone's prison time or also his probation," CNN's Shimon Prokupecz explained. "US Probation Office has raised questions about the commutation."

Continue Reading
 
 