WATCH: Texas ‘blue lives matter’ rally ends with Democratic campaign manager being assaulted

A so-called “blue lives matter” rally in Tyler, Texas ended in violence Sunday when the protesters attacked counter-protesters calling for police accountability. At the same time, another rally in support of ending the occupation in American cities was also having an event.

According to Democratic Congressional candidate Hank Gilbert, the rally prevented him from speaking, even though it was supposed to be a non-partisan event. At one point, Gilbert said that a supporter of Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) assaulted his campaign manager while the police ignored it. Gilbert is challenging Gohmert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some of @replouiegohmert's supporters choking out one of the attendees at the Tyler rally. They nearly knocked over the monument behind the man in the sky blue shirt! @texasdemocrats pic.twitter.com/47a5Rh4uQ0 — Hank Gilbert (@Hank4Texas) July 26, 2020

Here is a pic of a few of Ryan’s visible injuries from @replouiegohmert supporters who attacked and beat him up today. Louie, you need to get your supporters under control. pic.twitter.com/b5GGV8YIil — Hank Gilbert (@Hank4Texas) July 26, 2020

Trump supporters appeared to try and kill another Gilbert supporter by choking him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, I wonder what @realDonaldTrump has to say about one of his supporters choking this man out? Just realized that’s a Trump hat on his head. pic.twitter.com/7Ms7fxyG60 — Hank Gilbert (@Hank4Texas) July 27, 2020

One of the men involved had white supremacist tattoos, he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the guys with white supremacy tattoos (He's the one with White Pride tatted on his arms) at @Hank4Texas rally today in Tyler is wearing a Kilgore Tire Center hat. I wonder if he works there? pic.twitter.com/QxvtqwKjEl — Vince Leibowitz (@VinceLeibowitz) July 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

White supremacists including some with Confederate flags were out in full force in Tyler today. Check out this guy's White Pride tattoo. At least it is spelled correctly, I guess? Help me get rid of @replouiegohmert today: https://t.co/QDG83e3e8f pic.twitter.com/PGgrYM67J7 — Hank Gilbert (@Hank4Texas) July 26, 2020

GOP supporters also said that they should have just shot Gilbert.

ADVERTISEMENT

This guy says he wishes they'd shot me. Cannot believe @replouiegohmert's supporters. Time to dump him: https://t.co/QDG83e3e8f pic.twitter.com/kaNc5WsrJR — Hank Gilbert (@Hank4Texas) July 27, 2020

A Democratic Committeewoman was punched in the chest.

Also at the protest: @texasdemocrats State Dem. Exec Committeewoman Nancy Nichols was punched in the chest by a man who was also captured on camera choking another man. The actions were so violent @replouiegohmert supporters nearly knocked down the memorial wall on the square. — Hank Gilbert (@Hank4Texas) July 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

As the protests devolved into chaos, a camera crew from local KETK camera crew captured the brawl.

Gilbert is calling for an investigation as to why police didn’t get involved until it was too late.

Ya’ll should call City of Tyler Chief Jimmy Toler at (903) 531-1015 and ask him why his officers didn’t come on the square until after the violence was underway. I demand a full investigation by the city of Tyler in to why they police were sitting idly by while violence happened. — Hank Gilbert (@Hank4Texas) July 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

See the videos below: