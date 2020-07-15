WATCH: TikTok comedian trolls anti-Black Lives Matter protester outside Trump Tower

In a viral video, Walter Masterson, a comedian on the social media site TikTok, walked up to an anti-Black Lives Matter demonstrator outside Trump Tower and trolled him.
The demonstrator sported a Make America Great Again hat and a sign that read, “The only time Black lives matter is when they are shot by a white policeman or an Oreo cookie — defend all policemen!!!!” “Oreo,” which in this context was meant to imply a Black police officer, is a racist slur sometimes used to mean a Black person who acts white. But Masterson decided to take it literally.
“Black Lives Matter wants to get rid of Oreo cookies!” shouted Masterson at passersby, as the demonstrator looked visibly confused. “The Oreo cookies, Nabisco, Chips Ahoy, all of it. They want no more Keebler elves!”
“There are men in white suits and butterfly nets waiting for you at the corner over there,” said the demonstrator, seemingly unaware he was being made fun of. “They’re gonna take you straight to Bellevue. There’ll be somebody there to give you medicine that you really need.”
“Hillary Clinton is working to try and take away your Oreo cookies!” shouted Masterson into a megaphone. “Wake up, America!” At this point, the demonstrator gave up and walked away.
Watch below:
