WATCH: Trump advisor trashes Dr. Fauci — while pushing coronavirus conspiracy theories

Published

1 min ago

on

White House economic advisor Peter Navarro pushed several conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic as the administration attempts to deflect blame for America responding to coronavirus worse than any other developed country.

At one point in the interview, MSNBC’s Ali Velshi had to ask, “What are you talking about?”

Navarro harshly criticized Dr. Tony Fauci, who is one of his colleagues in the administration.

And he tried to blame the “Chinese Communist Party” for the disease, saying “they spawned the virus, they hid virus, they sent hundreds of thousands of Chinese nationalists over here to seed and spread the virus before we knew.”

He also claimed the virus “probably” came from a Chinese lab and argued, “this looks like a weaponized virus.”

Watch:


