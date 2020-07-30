Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Trump fans line up for Pence rally without masks hours after Herman Cain dies of COVID

Published

33 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s supporters were seen lining up for a rally in Pennsylvania after the death of Herman Cain.

Cain, who was 74, was thought to have contracted COVID-19 at a presidential rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma earlier this summer.

The news, however, did not seem to faze Trump fans who were seen lining up for a Cops for Trump event in Greensburg. The event was expected to be headlined by Vice President Mike Pence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Video shared by Trump campaign strategist Marc Lotter showed a number of attendees without masks. Many of the people appeared to be older and at higher risk for COVID-19.

Many responses to Lotter’s tweet noted that the attendees were not wearing masks.

Read some of the responses below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

WATCH: Trump fans line up for Pence rally without masks hours after Herman Cain dies of COVID

Published

32 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's supporters were seen lining up for a rally in Pennsylvania after the death of Herman Cain.

Cain, who was 74, was thought to have contracted COVID-19 at a presidential rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma earlier this summer.

The news, however, did not seem to faze Trump fans who were seen lining up for a Cops for Trump event in Greensburg. The event was expected to be headlined by Vice President Mike Pence.

Video shared by Trump campaign strategist Marc Lotter showed a number of attendees without masks. Many of the people appeared to be older and at higher risk for COVID-19.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Conservative National Review writer shreds Trump’s ‘weak, self-defeating call for delaying the election’

Published

58 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's suggestion about delaying the 2020 presidential election is getting some significant pushback in some conservative circles.

National Review writer Dan McLaughlin, for one, writes that Trump's decision to float delaying the election is not only a terrible precedent, but is also impossible for him to achieve.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

FLASHBACK: Conservatives attacked Joe Biden for predicting Trump would try to delay the 2020 election

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden this past April predicted that President Donald Trump would try to delay the 2020 election in order to avoid a humiliating loss -- and now the president has proven Biden's prediction to be very prescient.

Trump on Thursday floated delaying the 2020 election until the end of the novel coronavirus pandemic so that Americans could "properly, securely and safely vote."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image