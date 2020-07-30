WATCH: Trump fans line up for Pence rally without masks hours after Herman Cain dies of COVID
President Donald Trump’s supporters were seen lining up for a rally in Pennsylvania after the death of Herman Cain.
Cain, who was 74, was thought to have contracted COVID-19 at a presidential rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma earlier this summer.
The news, however, did not seem to faze Trump fans who were seen lining up for a Cops for Trump event in Greensburg. The event was expected to be headlined by Vice President Mike Pence.
Video shared by Trump campaign strategist Marc Lotter showed a number of attendees without masks. Many of the people appeared to be older and at higher risk for COVID-19.
LINES ALREADY FORMING in Greensburg PA to see VP @Mike_Pence at the COPS for Trump event at noon. President @realDonaldTrump will #MakeAmericaSafeAgain 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/amh5dW211Z
— Marc Lotter – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@marc_lotter) July 30, 2020
Many responses to Lotter’s tweet noted that the attendees were not wearing masks.
Read some of the responses below.
This crowd all have something in common. What could it be?
— SD Latina (@rsandj) July 30, 2020
Everybody who attends this event should be quarantined for two weeks within the city, and then if they feel better at the end of two weeks they can leave
— SueinPhilly שיינה (@sueinphilly) July 30, 2020
100 people shown in line and I saw four masks
It's a death cult
— Pinche-Demon Semen (@Pinche_Pi) July 30, 2020
It’s great to see so much diversity. Truly a crowd that represents America in 2020. Just goes to show the broad appeal Trump has across ALL Americans. I mean, you’ve got white with brown hair, white with blonde hair, white with grey hair; I think I even saw a red head.
— Just No (@JustNoNoJustNo) July 30, 2020
No masks!!! Herman Cain just passed from Covid. What’s wrong with these people?
— Melissa Stone (@onlytruthhere) July 30, 2020
Hey Marc. Someone ought to suggest masks. Herman Caine just died
— REDDOG (@ReddogOHIO) July 30, 2020
Cool Petri dish, bro.
— Erratic, stunningly uninformed (@RosserClark) July 30, 2020
what a perfect hashtag for a bunch of dipshits who are going to get themselves and others sick, some of whom will die, specifically because they were there!
— Bill (@Bill_TPA) July 30, 2020
