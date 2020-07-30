WATCH: Trump fans line up for Pence rally without masks hours after Herman Cain dies of COVID

President Donald Trump’s supporters were seen lining up for a rally in Pennsylvania after the death of Herman Cain.

Cain, who was 74, was thought to have contracted COVID-19 at a presidential rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma earlier this summer.

The news, however, did not seem to faze Trump fans who were seen lining up for a Cops for Trump event in Greensburg. The event was expected to be headlined by Vice President Mike Pence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Video shared by Trump campaign strategist Marc Lotter showed a number of attendees without masks. Many of the people appeared to be older and at higher risk for COVID-19.

LINES ALREADY FORMING in Greensburg PA to see VP @Mike_Pence at the COPS for Trump event at noon. President @realDonaldTrump will #MakeAmericaSafeAgain 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/amh5dW211Z — Marc Lotter – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@marc_lotter) July 30, 2020

Many responses to Lotter’s tweet noted that the attendees were not wearing masks.

Read some of the responses below.

This crowd all have something in common. What could it be? — SD Latina (@rsandj) July 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This crowd all have something in common. What could it be? — SD Latina (@rsandj) July 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Everybody who attends this event should be quarantined for two weeks within the city, and then if they feel better at the end of two weeks they can leave — SueinPhilly ‏שיינה (@sueinphilly) July 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

100 people shown in line and I saw four masks It's a death cult — Pinche-Demon Semen (@Pinche_Pi) July 30, 2020

It’s great to see so much diversity. Truly a crowd that represents America in 2020. Just goes to show the broad appeal Trump has across ALL Americans. I mean, you’ve got white with brown hair, white with blonde hair, white with grey hair; I think I even saw a red head. — Just No (@JustNoNoJustNo) July 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

No masks!!! Herman Cain just passed from Covid. What’s wrong with these people? — Melissa Stone (@onlytruthhere) July 30, 2020

Hey Marc. Someone ought to suggest masks. Herman Caine just died — REDDOG (@ReddogOHIO) July 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Cool Petri dish, bro. — Erratic, stunningly uninformed (@RosserClark) July 30, 2020

what a perfect hashtag for a bunch of dipshits who are going to get themselves and others sick, some of whom will die, specifically because they were there! — Bill (@Bill_TPA) July 30, 2020