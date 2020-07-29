WATCH: Trump fumes at CNN after being confronted for promoting doctor who believes in ‘demon seed’

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump was asked whether he “regrets” promoting Dr. Stella Immanuel, the pro-hydroxychloroquine doctor who alleges illness is caused by “demon seed” and modern medicine uses DNA from aliens.

“Why were you tweeting about that doctor?” asked a reporter.

“I was very impressed with her and other doctors that stood with her,” said Trump. “I think she made sense, but I know nothing about her, she made a statement with other respected doctors. She was making a statement about hydroxychloroquine with other doctors that swear by it. They think it’s great, but she was not alone. CNN said I said this and I said that. You ought to tell your network the reason the ratings are so bad is because the coverage is so bad, and that goes for MSNBC also. Your network is so dishonest about the coverage about everything and there’s the example.”

“They seem to never take down the other side. They only take down conservative voices,” added Trump. “It’s a shame and with hydroxy, all I want to do is save lives. I don’t care if it’s hydroxy or anything else. All I want to do is save lives. If we can save lives, that’s great.”

